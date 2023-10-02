QuickFee Appoints Dave Moore as Chief Technology Officer

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickFee, a leading Accounts Receivable accelerator for professional service firms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dave Moore as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Dave is an experienced technology leader in strategy and product development, cloud computing, big data, and machine learning.

Financial technology company QuickFee today announces the appointment of Dave Moore as Chief Technology Officer.

Dave's appointment as CTO represents a significant milestone for QuickFee as the company aims to strengthen its position as a leader in the financial technology industry. His strategic leadership and technological expertise will play a pivotal role in driving QuickFee's continued success.

Dave was previously the Chief Innovation Officer at Growth Acceleration Partners (GAP), where he played a direct advisory role to companies in the process of digital transformation – helping them to modernize applications and leverage data in decision-making. This strategic consultancy to CTOs, CIOs, and CEOs earned him recognition as one of the most accomplished CIOs in Central Texas, being a finalist for the esteemed ORBIE Award in 2023.

Prior to GAP, Dave was an Architect in Global Technology Services at IBM, and spent over a decade at Electronic Arts, Inc. as Franchise Technical Director. During his tenure at Electronic Arts, Dave established vision and strategy for the technology stack for Star Wars: The Old Republic (SWTOR), leading to the most successful massive multiplayer online (MMO) game launch in history.

Dave holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems from Western Carolina University and is a certified Oracle ACE, Google Analytics professional, AWS Certified Developer Associate and Architect Associate, Snowflake SnowPro Core and Terraform Developer Associate.

As CTO of QuickFee, Dave's objective is to shape a cutting-edge technology strategy that exceeds the expectations of QuickFee's valued customers and drives a step-change in the current industry standard for streamlined, automated, and efficient accounts receivable management. From conceptualization to execution, Dave will guide the development team in crafting innovative products while driving efficiency for both QuickFee and their customers through enhanced automation. With a focus on user interface design, Dave will ensure that QuickFee's solutions are technically advanced, visually appealing and user friendly. Furthermore, Dave will champion the security and compliance of the QuickFee platform, ensuring the continued protection of sensitive financial data and the ongoing trust of our customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dave Moore to the QuickFee team as our Chief Technology Officer," said Jennifer Warawa, President of QuickFee North America. "Dave's extensive experience, innovative thinking, and exceptional leadership skills will be invaluable as we continue to rapidly evolve our technology solutions, improve our customers' experience and drive our company's growth."

Dave Moore expressed his excitement about joining QuickFee, stating, "I am honored to join QuickFee as Chief Technology Officer and look forward to driving innovation in the delivery of cutting-edge financial technology solutions to our clients in the professional services space. QuickFee has a strong foundation, and I am excited to join the company at this inflection point in its growth trajectory."

About QuickFee

QuickFee (ASX: QFE) helps professional service firms accelerate Accounts Receivable, get paid faster, and cut down on check processing costs. With multiple online payment options and powerful e-invoicing integrations with leading practice management systems, the QuickFee platform speeds up the bill-to-cash cycle for firms.

Through the QuickFee portal, clients can pay their professional service provider with a credit or debit card, ACH/eCheck transfer, or a payment plan over 3-12 months. It allows the client to set their own pace for payments – while the firm gets paid upfront and in full, no matter what.

QuickFee operates in the United States and Australia and focuses on serving the accounting and legal professions.

