WIZARDS OF THE COAST PARTNERS WITH ADOPTACLASSROOM.ORG TO BRING DUNGEONS & DRAGONS TO STUDENTS ACROSS THE US

200 High-Needs Classrooms To Receive D&D Libraries; Teachers Can Enter for Their Chance to Win Today

RENTON, Wash., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's greatest role-playing game is heading back to school! Wizards of the Coast in partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, today announced an initiative to bring Dungeons & Dragons to 200 classrooms across the country. Through the partnership, selected teachers will receive a Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) library along with much needed funding to support their classrooms. Beginning today, teachers supporting grades 4-12 at high-needs schools with an active AdoptAClassroom.org classroom page can fill out an online application to enter for a chance to win the adventure of a lifetime for their students.

Selected teachers will receive the following D&D books and accessories to add to their classroom libraries:

Player's Handbook

Dungeon Master's Guide

Monster Manual

Candlekeep Mysteries

D&D Essentials Kit

D&D Campaign Cases - both Creatures and Terrain

D&D Afterschool Club Kit, including a copy of D&D Starter Set: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle

In addition to receiving D&D libraries, selected teachers will also receive $100 in funding through AdoptAClassroom.org so they can order the classroom supplies they need through the AdoptAClassroom.org Marketplace.

"Teachers spend an average of $860 of their own money on school supplies for their students each year," said Ann Pifer, executive director of AdoptAClassroom.org. "Teachers shouldn't have to spend so much out-of-pocket to ensure their students have the materials they need to learn. We are grateful to have partners like Dungeons & Dragons who step up to support educators and help equip students with the tools and materials they need to thrive in school."

"Dungeons & Dragons is more than just a roleplaying game that brings us together in our social lives," said Wizards of the Coast President, Cynthia Williams. "It is a powerful learning tool that can be used inside and outside the classroom, offering social, emotional, and creative benefits. Through our partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, we are hoping to provide teachers the resources they need to offer fun and engaging ways to empower students."

Dungeons & Dragons offers students the ability to learn key life skills such as problem-solving, collaboration, inclusivity, and empathy as well as develop invaluable literacy and math skills – all in a fun and engaging way. Wizards of the Coast also offers D&D-inspired teaching kits for grades 4-8, allowing teachers to empower their students to become more confident, tackle challenges head-on, and learn perseverance right in the classroom.

Teachers looking for D&D curriculum and additional resources to incorporate Dungeons & Dragons into their classrooms or schools can visit https://dnd.wizards.com/resources/educators .

About Wizards of the Coast

Wizards of the Coast, a division of Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS ), develops legendary games that inspire creativity, spark passions, forge friendships, and foster communities around a lifetime love of games. Wizards delivers compelling experiences for gamers across tabletop and digital gaming through its best-known franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS and Hasbro's unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands. With headquarters in Bellevue, Washington and studios in Austin, Montreal, Raleigh, and Renton, Wizards is dedicated to fostering world class talent to create unforgettable play experiences on all platforms. To learn more about Wizards, please visit our company website and social channels (@Wizards on Twitter and LinkedIn).

About AdoptAClassroom.org

AdoptAClassroom.org believes every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and thrive in school. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $65 million and equipped more than 6.4 million students across the U.S. The 501(c)(3) holds the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the highest transparency rating offered by Candid/GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

