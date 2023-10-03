Ben & Jerry's Fans Can Do A 'Waffle Lotta Good' with an In-Store Purchase at Local Scoop Shops

Every waffle cone purchase gives $1 to grassroots org Advancement Project

BURLINGTON, Vt., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waffle cones just got a little sweeter. For two weeks, starting today, fans can feel even better about indulging in a Ben & Jerry's scoop with Waffle Lotta Good, an inaugural scoop shop program supporting organizations that work in communities around the country to advocate for social justice.

For every waffle cone fans purchase in a Ben & Jerry's scoop shop from October 3 to 17, the Vermont ice cream maker will donate $1 in support of this year's recipient, the Advancement Project, a multi-racial civil rights organization, working to progress human rights and build power in local communities.

The Advancement Project is a long-standing partner of Ben & Jerry's, working together to promote racial justice and reform the criminal legal system. The collaboration brought to life a special batch flavor called Justice Remix'd in 2019, which highlighted the need to end the structural racism embedded within the criminal legal system.

"We are proud to partner with Ben & Jerry's in this campaign and appreciate their continued commitment to support issues that impact communities of color," said Judith Browne Dianis, Executive Director of Advancement Project. "Ben & Jerry's recognizes that our communities deserve to thrive. This means making our voices heard at the ballot box, creating public safety beyond policing, and protecting the dignity and opportunity to learn of young people. Together, we can build a world where we can all be free and safe."

Social activism is an integral tenet of Ben & Jerry's mission. Throughout the year, the company partners with nonprofits across the country to run and support campaigns focused on racial, social and economic justice. These campaigns include ways to help educate and activate Ben & Jerry's fans online and in person.

"The Waffle Lotta Good campaign is yet another awesome way our fans can be a part of our activism work and support social justice and equity in communities across the country," said Palika Makam, Ben & Jerry's U.S. Activism Manager. "What better way to do that than by enjoying delicious ice cream in a waffle cone at the same time? We believe in joy and justice over here!"

Ben & Jerry's scoop shops are independently owned and operated and their franchisees give back to their communities all year round, from fundraising to providing loads of free Ben & Jerry's ice cream to community groups and events. Waffle Lotta Good offers yet another way for franchisees to give back locally.

To find the closest participating scoop shop and learn more, visit benjerry.com/wafflelottagood.

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a Certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, a fair financial return, and addressing issues of social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by Ben & Jerry's employees, granted $4.35MM in 2022 to support progressive, justice-focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information visit benjerry.com.

