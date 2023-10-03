Cady Named President of Citywide Home Loans

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran mortgage lending executive John Cady has been announced as the new President of Citywide Home Loans, a rapidly growing national lender powered by the financial stability and innovative technology of Guaranteed Rate Companies. The Utah-based firm, founded in 1998, has steadily expanded to 55 offices in 36 states.

Cady will be charged with continuing Citywide Home Loans' explosive national growth as well as maintaining the dynamic, entrepreneurial spirit for which the brand has come to be known. He joins the firm with over 35 years of experience in the mortgage industry, having grown both regional and national platforms in excess of $15 billion in yearly production. As a producer during the first 20 years of his career, he personally closed over 6,500 loans for over $2 billion in volume. He has extensive experience in building and managing all channels of mortgage production and operations, including retail, wholesale, joint venture, credit union, consumer direct and recruiting.

"I'm incredibly pleased to be joining Citywide Home Loans," said Cady. "The company is the perfect mix of culture, service and programs that many mortgage professionals have been looking for. I believe we're in position to pick up market share throughout the country."

Citywide's Charter Branch Model was designed for collaborative leaders who are hungry to grow and feel a part of something bigger. Branch and regional lenders tend to work with large companies to leverage marketing and operational support, plus lead generation – but soon find themselves buried in red tape, restricted in what they can and cannot do, and conforming to an uninspiring brand all while losing lots of take home due to unknown fees and constantly changing rules.

Cady came to Citywide because of the brand's reputation for treating originators like entrepreneurial partners. That includes providing superior tools, technology and pricing and training. "We help build habits that will stay with the loan officer the rest of their career," he said. "We're especially proud to have seen an increase of over 40% in production."

Cady has been recognized throughout the mortgage lending industry multiple times during his career, including the 2023 HousingWire Insider award. He has also been designated among National Mortgage Professional's 2023 Most Connected Mortgage Professionals, National Mortgage Professional's 2023 Titans of Industry and National Mortgage Professional's 2023 Legends of Lending honorees.

About Citywide Home Loans

Citywide Home Loans was founded in 1998. It's entrepreneurial, dynamic, and determined approach to growth led the small broker company of just 5 employees to grow for 20+ years. In 2021, Citywide joined forces with Guaranteed Rate, enabling the rapidly expanding, nimble, boutique firm to gain unrivaled support from the mortgage industry's innovation leader. Citywide's mission is to become the largest partnership branch model in the country and one of the nation's top 20 mortgage companies. Learn more at Citywidehomeloans.com.

About Guaranteed Rate

Guaranteed Rate is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the Guaranteed Rate Companies have over 850 branches across the U.S., serving all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate Companies have helped more than 1 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ in 2020, digital mortgage platform MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; No. 2 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2022 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lender; the most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

