EVERI TO SHOWCASE REINVESTMENT IN HARDWARE AND GAME DEVELOPMENT WITH MOST DIVERSE CABINET AND GAMES LINEUP IN COMPANY'S HISTORY AT GLOBAL GAMING EXPO 2023

Focus on R&D Reflects Relentless Commitment to Innovation

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, player loyalty solutions, and bingo, will highlight its commitment to provide EVERIthing™ casino operators need to engage players with five new cabinets debuting alongside the Company's most diverse-ever portfolio of new content featuring more than 70 new themes across all product categories at the 2023 Global Gaming Expo (G2E®), October 9-12, in booth #1150.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9123655-everi-hardware-game-development-reinvestment-global-gaming-expo/

"New cabinet and game development is a clear focus for Everi, with an emphasis on providing best-in-class entertainment experiences that enhance player engagement," said Randy Taylor, President and CEO, at Everi. "Our unprecedented debut of five cabinets, along with new standard video reel themes, premium video reel themes, standard mechanical reel games, and premium mechanical reel games at G2E 2023 presents an opportunity for Everi to highlight how our Games business is positioned to successfully execute on our strongest ever, multi-year new product introduction roadmap."

"The launch of four new cabinets within our Dynasty family and an all-new Player Classic premium cabinet expands the depth of our offerings and demonstrates our pledge to deliver hardware platforms that help foster unique, compelling gaming experiences," said Dean Ehrlich, Executive Vice President and Games Business Leader, at Everi. "We are excited to introduce a brand-new era in Everi's cabinet history while showcasing new video and mechanical themes that we are confident will capture players' attention."

The Everi Games products on display at G2E 2023 are available now or expected to be commercially available in less than six months. Key new products include:

Expanded Hardware Lineup

Everi will expand its hardware lineup at G2E with the introduction of five new form-factors, including two new product categories.

Player Classic Reserve™, the newest addition to the Company's popular successful Player Classic Signature™ mechanical reel cabinet series, offers new features designed specifically for the premium mechanical reel market, including a sky-high design, stunning side-lighting, an oversized mechanical arm, and an optional merchandising wall that amplifies light to create an immersive experience. The cabinet's 9-inch LCD button deck provides clear communication of bet options and incentives while the chrome bezel on the top box creates a dynamic video wheel with selective high bright technology and an ultra-bright pointer. Player Classic Reserve is available now with the launch theme Casper Jackpot Wheel.

Dynasty Dynamic™ is a new premium banked product that weaves together the classic feel of a three-reel mechanical game with the advanced technology and entertaining gameplay of a video game. The new cabinet's brilliant Dynamic Glass™ display technology overlays three mechanical reels with thrilling video gameplay elements, while stunning, integrated sign packages support multiple bank configurations for floor prominence. Dynasty Dynamic will launch with Smokin' Hot Stuff Spin Frenzy™. Dynasty Dynamic is available now.

Dynasty Sol™ is a sleek, modern, for-sale portrait video reel cabinet optimized for a more incredible gaming experience. The cabinet features unique design elements, including a 49-inch 4K display, a large LCD button deck, eye-catching integrated light bars, a custom candle, large video topper, and wireless charging for mobile devices. Dynasty Sol is anticipated to debut in Q4 2023 with an exclusive catalog of video content, including the brand-new Dynamite Pop™ Series and the Destiny Link™ Series.

The Dynasty Sol Sync™ video reel cabinet elevates the experience of Dynasty Sol, resulting in a new premium banked product that integrates exclusive LED signage and vibrant wedges to deliver a cohesive and stunning presentation which draws attention from any angle. Dynasty Sol Sync is anticipated to launch in Q1 2024 with The Mask™ and additional exciting exclusive game theme content, all designed for either individual play or a bank-wide experience that delivers non-stop action.

Dynasty Horizon™ takes the premium video category to incredible new heights as the sky-high cabinet features two unique displays. Vibrant trim lights run all the way from the base to the top of the cabinet, creating a cohesive design for maximum gaming presence. Pod configurations feature stunning overhead signage and uniquely designed wedges making the platform impossible to miss on any floor. Dynasty Horizon is anticipated to debut in Q2 2024 with Ultra Ball™.

Expanded Library of Standard Video Content

More than 40 unique themes are slated to release in 2024 across Everi's for-sale video cabinets, reflecting the Company's heightened initiative to create incredible diversity in video content which appeals to a variety of players, from casual to avid. Dynasty Sol will debut with exclusive game content that features innovative twists on player-favorite mechanics including the Dynamite Pop Series and Destiny Link Series. Additional Dynasty Sol titles will include the Dragon Coin™ Series, Follow the Rainbow™, Yee-Haw Stampede™, Cha Ching Party™, and the Hot Spot Multipliers™ Series. Dynasty Vue games on display such as the Nian Nian You Yu™ Series, the Jewel Lock™ Series, and Great Tiger Gold™ are all anticipated to release before the end of this year, with a strong pipeline of content planned for 2024.

Premium Video Content Additions

The Mask, based on the iconic 90's comedy, will debut on the all-new Dynasty Sol Sync along with Smokin' Hot Stuff Link™, a fresh new take on the iconic Smokin' Hot Stuff™ brand. Both game families offer player-favorite hold-and-spin features paired with unique bank-wide experiences and celebrations. Everi will also introduce new themes on its established premium video cabinets, including Zoltar Speaks™ on Empire DCX™, Legendary's Monsterverse Titans Attack™ on Empire Arena™, and Big Dollar™ on Flex Fusion™.

Enhanced Standard Mechanical Content

Everi will use G2E to showcase brand new themes for the Player Classic Signature™, its for-sale mechanical cabinet launched in early 2022, with more exciting theme support planned for 2024. Notable titles on display will be the 10X Jackpot Series, Blazin' Grand™, Cash Machine®, Scarab Stacks™, Sapphire Stacks™, Blue Ribbon™, and Wild Wild Gems®. While each of these themes are based on recognizable, player-favorite Everi brands, they deliver new unique content and feature game elements that have enabled Everi to lead the high-denomination three-reel mechanical space for more than 15 years – a math first focus, traditional play mechanics, and dynamic art and audio.

Industry-Leading Premium Mechanical Content

Representing recognizable brands that players know and love, Casper Jackpot Wheel will serve as the launch theme for Player Classic Reserve, followed by Smokin' Hot Stuff Jackpot Wheel™. Smokin' Hot Stuff Spin Frenzy will launch on Dynasty Dynamic featuring the mischievous little devil Hot Stuff™ and his counterpart Freezy for enhanced bonus play that utilizes the cabinet's immersive Dynamic Glass technology. The Vault Beat the Bank™ will follow, building on player-favorite elements from the original title with a new heart-pounding bank-wide feature and a new twist on the hold-and-respin classic.

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor with an expanding focus on adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems to serve our land-based, iGaming and bingo operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com .

Legal Notices

Casper the Friendly Ghost & related elements © 2023 Classic Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Hot Stuff, The Little Devil & related elements © 2023 Classic Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

THE MASK and all related characters and elements © & ™ New Line Productions, Inc. (s23)

Zoltar ©™ 2023 Characters Unlimited, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Godzilla vs. Kong © 2023 Legendary. All Rights Reserved. Godzilla TM & © Toho Co. Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Monsterverse TM & © Legendary.

Other product names mentioned in this release are trademarks of Everi Holdings Inc. and/or its wholly owned subsidiaries, except for "G2E," which is a registered trademark of the American Gaming Association and Reed Elsevier Inc.

Contacts:

Everi Media Relations

Dona Cassese

VP, Marketing

(702) 556-7133 or dona.cassese@everi.com

Mike Young

Corporate Communications

(702) 518-9179 or mike.young@everi.com

Everi Investor Relations

Jennifer Hills

VP, Investor Relations

(908) 723-5841 or jennifer.hills@everi.com

JCIR

Richard Land, James Leahy

(212) 835-8500 or evri@jcir.com

View original content:

SOURCE Everi Holdings Inc.