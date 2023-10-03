Kindred by PARENTS Launches the Black Joy Issue Featuring Cover Star Kelly Rowland

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kindred by PARENTS announced the launch of its debut digital issue created to celebrate the culture and traditions of Black families everywhere. Kindred's Black Joy Issue is filled with more than 15 stories, including a cover story featuring Kelly Rowland, that offer support and expert advice for raising and empowering Black children in today's world.

Kindred by Parents' Black Joy Issue Featuring Kelly Rowland (PRNewswire)

"Black joy is a life-affirming act of resistance for Black children and their families," said Celeste Little, senior editor and editorial lead, Kindred by PARENTS. "Kindred's first digital issue explores what it means to feed and grow that joy in Black lives—through the compliments we share on the street to carefully considering parenting choices, the issue provides guidance that will help our children blossom."

The Black Joy Issue is headlined by singer Kelly Rowland, alongside her sons Titan, 8 and Noah, 2. In the issue, Rowland shares how she uplifts her kids, takes part in their hobbies and interests, and builds her village. "If we're gonna grow our kids, like, let's be lost in their interests and the things that bring them joy. Let's have joy with them about it. It's worth celebrating. You're worth celebrating. Your try is worth celebrating. I love all that is you," said Rowland. In addition to a new interview with the Grammy-winner, the Black Joy Issue offers a variety of articles and features offering parenting tips and insights, rooted in heritage, culture and identity, including:

For more information and to read Kindred's Black Joy Issue, visit here .

About Kindred by PARENTS

Launched in 2022, Kindred by PARENTS is a first-of-its-kind digital destination and community created for the parents and caregivers who are raising the next generation of free Black children. Through personal stories and dedicated content, Kindred by PARENTS provides a safe place for empathetically sharing wisdom and solutions-based news, and honoring the parenting cultures and familial traditions of previous generations.

About PARENTS

For nearly 100 years, PARENTS has provided millions of caregivers with trustworthy advice and a supportive community as they raise the next generation of confident and compassionate kids. Parents' team of editors, writers, and experts are by your side as a current and practical source of information for the big life decisions and memory making moments in the constantly evolving scope of parenthood. PARENTS is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

