Mini Peiris joins Nintex as Chief Marketing Officer

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced the appointment of Mini Peiris as its new chief marketing officer. Mini is an experienced B2B SaaS CMO who has led global marketing teams through periods of high growth and transformation, including executive roles with NetSuite (now part of Oracle), Ambra Health (now part of Intelerad), Elementum, and most recently as CMO of Doma.

Nintex welcomes Mini Peiris to their executive leadership team in the role of Chief Marketing Officer. (PRNewswire)

As CMO, Mini will be responsible for shaping and executing Nintex's global go-to-market strategy, driving awareness, demand generation, partner and customer engagement, and furthering the company's position as an industry leader in process intelligence and automation solutions powered by AI.

"We are thrilled to welcome top-tier talent like Mini to our executive leadership team," said Amit Mathradas, Nintex CEO. "She joins us at a transformational moment for Nintex. We are all focused on building the best product and processes for our customers around the world, and we know that our global marketing team will be critical to raise awareness and demand for Nintex solutions. Mini's experience perfectly aligns with this stage of growth for Nintex."

"Nintex has an opportunity to really shape the future of intelligent automation for mid-market businesses," said Mini Peiris, Nintex CMO. "Nintex solutions are trusted worldwide, and with the power that AI adds to the platform, we have a unique opportunity to enable customers and partners of all sizes to orchestrate critical processes that can be deployed anywhere quickly. This moment for Nintex is so important and exciting, and I look forward to the journey ahead of us."

Mini joins Nintex as CMO following the company's hire of Niranjan Vijayaragavan as chief product officer in July 2023 and Amit Mathradas joining as chief executive officer in March 2023.

Media Contact

media@nintex.com

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA). (PRNewsfoto/Nintex) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nintex