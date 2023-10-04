NBLSA and Blueprint Prep Join Forces to Increase Diversity in the Legal Field

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Prep and the National Black Law Students Association (NBLSA) announced a renewal of their partnership designed to increase diversity in the legal field. NBLSA pre-law members will have the opportunity to receive LSAT prep scholarships that include a free Blueprint LSAT course.

Only five percent of lawyers are Black. NBLSA is committed to increasing the number of culturally responsible Black and minority attorneys who excel academically, succeed professionally, and positively impact the community.

"Our pre-law students benefit greatly from our partnerships with companies like Blueprint Test Prep. We must continue to increase the five percent of Black lawyers and that starts with pre-law students. We value our partnership and look forward to the year ahead," said NBLSA National Chair & CEO, Jarrius Adams

Blueprint Test Prep, founded in 2005, is dedicated to helping students achieve life-changing LSAT scores through engaging and effective learning via the latest in AI technology, analytics, and video production.

"We are proud to partner with NBLSA to make LSAT prep more accessible to underrepresented groups and give their members the best results while leveraging the latest technology," said Blueprint Prep CEO, Matt Riley.

The partnership between NBLSA and Blueprint Test Prep is a step in the right direction to increase diversity in the legal field and create a more equitable future.

About Blueprint Prep

Founded in 2005, Blueprint Prep is the leading platform for high-stakes test prep in the U.S., offering live and self-paced online courses, private tutoring, self-study materials, and application consulting services for pre-law, pre-med, and medical school students, as well as Qbanks, tutoring, and live study groups for residents, practicing physicians, PAs, and NPs via its recent acquisitions of Rosh Review and Sarah Michelle NP Reviews. Blueprint Prep leverages a unique approach that combines engaging video lectures, unparalleled expertise in content creation, the latest adaptive learning technology, and personalized study planning tools. Blueprint Prep has produced unrivaled results, including industry-leading score increases for its pre-law and pre-med students taking the LSAT and MCAT.

