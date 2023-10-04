Prestige Medical Imaging Announces Appointment of Larry Hicks as CEO, Former CEO Bill Haussmann steps up to Executive Chairman

NEWBURGH, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestige Medical Imaging ('PMI') is a leading provider of medical imaging technologies in the Eastern United States. Incoming CEO, Mr. Larry Hicks, has a successful track record of growth and exits in Private Equity sponsored healthcare segment companies in a distinguished career to date.

PMI. The Future of Medical Imaging. (PRNewswire)

Hicks commented, "I am excited to be joining a true market leader that has outstanding service as its core value. I look forward to working with Bill, Peter, and the rest of the team, on the next exciting phase of growth."

Together with their Private Equity sponsor, Atlantic Street Capital ('ASC'), that invested with PMI in September of 2021, this appointment is an important step in the strategic development of the business, as it looks to continue growth and further establish a high-quality executive team to support the next phase of development.

Founder and former PMI CEO, Mr. Bill Haussmann, has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board for the PMI business and commented, "Finding an executive with the requisite experience and team building skills was our priority, I am pleased to welcome Larry to the team. He will have my full support as he leads PMI through our next phase of growth."

Managing Partner for Atlantic Street Capital, Mr. Peter Shabecoff, commented, "We are delighted to welcome a leader of Larry's experience and caliber to the position of CEO at PMI." He continued, "With an established leadership presence on the East Coast, we are now laying the groundwork for continued expansion into additional territories and modalities; and believe Larry can help us accelerate that growth. We continue to look for appropriate service-led opportunities in the sector."

About Prestige Medical Imaging

Prestige Medical Imaging is the largest independent radiology service and solutions provider in the Eastern United States. Founded in 2003, PMI is headquartered in Newburgh, NY and has 10 regional offices located across 6 states. With experienced field service engineers and a committed sales staff, PMI proudly serves hospitals, imaging centers, medical groups, orthopedic practices, and professional sports teams; providing the medical imaging technology, support, products, and training necessary to keep mission-critical environments running smoothly. Prestige Medical Imaging is the Official X-Ray Equipment Provider of the NBA. For more information, visit www.prestigemedicalimaging.com.

About Atlantic Street Capital

Atlantic Street Capital is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies with between $4 million and $25 million in EBITDA. The firm invests in fundamentally sound companies that will benefit from capital investment and value-added strategic and operational initiatives. Atlantic Street Capital's approach involves hands-on investors who work closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. The firm is currently making investments in Atlantic Street Capital V, LP. For more information, visit www.atlanticstreetcapital.com .

