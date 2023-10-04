Riddle & Brantley Partners with Groundbreaking Nonprofit to Combat the Growing Mental Health Crisis Facing Today's Youth

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riddle & Brantley, a prominent North Carolina law firm, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the nonprofit organization Lessons For Life Through Sports.

With a significant contribution of $14,000 to this initiative, Riddle & Brantley is helping to distribute sports-themed books to children throughout the community, free of charge. By putting these books into the hands of as many children as possible, they hope to inspire meaningful conversations, inspire young minds, and foster mental well-being.

As alumni of University of North Carolina, brothers/attorneys Dean Riddle and Gene Riddle met Lessons for Life founder Aaron Gard while he was serving as executive director of UNC School of Law's Institute for Innovation. Both jumped at the chance to help Mr. Gard make a fundamental difference in the lives of local youth.

Lessons For Life Through Sports harnesses the universality of college athletics, a topic well-loved by kids, to teach positive life lessons about concepts such as inclusivity, diversity, and the value of teamwork. When told through the lens of sports, a topic most enjoy, kids are more likely to choose reading over activities that do not serve their mental or physical health.

Psychology tells us that reading fosters creativity and imagination which in turn enhances symbolic thinking, language development, and reasoning skills. Children who read with their parents tend to have reduced hyperactivity, aggression, and attention issues.

Screen time on the other hand tends to have the opposite effect with evidence of decreased concentration, reduced socialization, and compromised vocabulary development. Encouraging children to turn off their screens and read for just 15 minutes a day can mitigate the negative effects that technology and social media have on children's mental health.

Riddle & Brantley is so proud to support this worthy cause and hopes that other North Carolina organizations will join the effort too. To support Lessons for Life Through Sports, please visit www.lessonsfor.org.

About Riddle & Brantley

