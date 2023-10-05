ARTBIO Announces Appointment of Nick Pullen, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

Management expansion strengthens capabilities in developing new class of alpha radioligand therapies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and OSLO, Norway and LONDON and BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTBIO, Inc. (ARTBIO), a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing a new class of targeted alpha radioligand therapies (ART), today announced the appointment of Nick Pullen, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Pullen brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical space and has led drug discovery programs spanning multiple gene classes, modalities and indications, including oncology, neuroscience and immunology. In this role, Dr. Pullen will be responsible for overseeing all scientific research efforts to further leverage ARTBIO's scientific approach to radiopharmaceuticals and progress the company's differentiated pipeline.

"We are pleased to welcome Nick to our team at this pivotal time for ARTBIO. Nick brings a wealth of highly relevant and valuable expertise in discovery and development of innovative therapies across multiple disease areas," said Emanuele Ostuni, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ARTBIO. "I believe his broad experience, along with his commitment to bringing medicines to patients, will contribute greatly to building our R&D strategy as we progress our pipeline of alpha radioligand therapies based on the ideal Pb212 isotope."

Prior to joining ARTBIO, Dr. Pullen served as Senior Vice President and Head of Research at Jnana Therapeutics. There he participated in their Series B and C fundraisings that together raised >$150 million; led a multi-target partnership with Roche; built a discovery pipeline; and put into development a first-in-class SLC6A19 allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of PKU. Before Jnana, Dr. Pullen was Vice President of Integrative Sciences at Celgene/BMS, and prior to that, he worked at Pfizer in several scientific leadership positions. Across both companies, Dr. Pullen was responsible for scientific and strategic leadership for many drug discovery programs. Dr. Pullen received his Ph.D. in GPCR Pharmacology from the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom and completed a post-doctoral fellowship at the Friedrich Miescher Institute in Basel, Switzerland. He is accredited with more than 50 peer-reviewed publications, patents, and book chapters.

"Radiopharmaceuticals are possibly one of the most promising emerging approaches to directed cancer therapy. I am excited to be joining ARTBIO at this time in the company's growth, coupling the uniquely enabling AlphaDirect™ technology and the power of Pb212 with thoughtful biology and chemistry to develop a broad portfolio of cancer targeting therapies that have the potential to redefine cancer care," said Dr. Pullen.

About ARTBIO

ARTBIO is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company redefining cancer care by creating a new class of alpha radioligand therapies (ARTs). The unique ARTBIO approach selects the optimal alpha-emitting isotope (Pb212) and tumor-specific targets to create highly targeted therapeutics. The company's AlphaDirectTM technology, a first-of-its-kind Pb212 isolation method, enables a distributed manufacturing approach for the reliable production and delivery of ARTs. ARTBIO is advancing three pipeline programs with lead program AB001 currently in first in human trials. ARTBIO is shaped by a long-standing scientific legacy with nearly a century of pioneering work in radiation therapy conducted at the University of Oslo and Norway's Radium Hospital. For more information, visit www.artbio.com , and follow us on LinkedIn (@artbio-inc) and Twitter (@artbio_inc).

