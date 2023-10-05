GSD Services Awarded $117M Department of the Navy Base Operations Support Contract at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GSD Services, LLC, a Small Business Administration (SBA) approved Mentor Protégé Joint Venture between NIKA Technologies, Inc. (NIKA) and King & George, LLC (King George) announced today that the Department of the Navy, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, NAVFAC Southwest has awarded GSD Services the Base Operations Support Contract (BOSC) supporting Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) Twentynine Palms, California (CA).

The single award Firm Fixed Price, Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity contract has an estimated value of $117M, over an 8-year ordering period. Work to be performed under this new contract will include recurring and non-recurring work for facilities investment, custodial, integrated solid waste management, and water support services. The contract also includes the operations and maintenance of the installation's water treatment plant.

NIKA's Chief Executive Officer and President (GSD's Managing Member), Kabir Chaudhary remarked: "We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with the Navy and working with the Twentynine Palms Public Works Division to support the training and operations experience of Armed Forces personnel who use Twentynine Palms to live, work and train."

"We are pleased to announce this new contract win for GSD Services and our commitment to supporting our DoD customers" stated George Bernard, Chief Executive Officer of King George. "King George and NIKA have an excellent track record of creating successful collaborations, and we look forward to working together to unlock the potential of our combined facilities support businesses."

MCAGCC Twentynine Palms is the largest United States Marine Corps base covering a total area of 596,288 acres located in the high desert of Southern California. The Combat Center's unique mission is to conduct relevant live-fire combined arms training, urban operations, and Joint/Coalition level integration training that promotes operational force readiness as well as to provide the facilities, services, and support responsive to the needs of resident organizations, Marines, sailors, and their families today and tomorrow.

About NIKA

NIKA delivers comprehensive services and solutions to support the full life cycle of facilities and infrastrucure. For more than two decades, the Department of Defense and federal civilian agencies, as well as commercial and higher education institutions, have trusted NIKA to operate, maintain, and manage their real property and infrastructure systems. NIKA's mission support, logistics, and engineering and program management services provide their customers with the value and expertise to ensure operational readiness and extend the life of critical facilities. Headquartered in Rockville, MD, with offices in San Antonio, TX, NIKA helps clients enhance operational excellence in locations around the globe.

About King George

King George is a minority-owned commercial and Government services contractor specializing in base operations support services, general contracting and construction management, vehicles and equipment maintenance, logistics, and environmental services. Their clients include the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, Federal Aviation Administration, and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. King George has been ranked in INC. 5000's fastest-growing companies as the leadership team has rapidly transformed the company from a small startup to a business that currently has $200 million in yearly revenue, more than 1,200 employees, and operations of 120 contracts that encompass 160 sites.

