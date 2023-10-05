RED CARPET MEDIA INVITE FOR PALEYFEST NY 2023

THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA PRESENTS PALEYFEST NY 2023, OCTOBER 11-17

WHAT: Join us for the 11th annual PaleyFest NY, the premier television event of the New York fall season, where the most recognizable stars and creative teams from television's top shows will take the Paley stage for exclusive screenings and conversations. This year's PaleyFest NY runs from Wednesday, October 11 through Tuesday, October 17, and features an incredible lineup of inspiring conversations, preview screenings, and red carpet appearances by the best and brightest stars, creatives, newsmakers, and leading personalities in entertainment, news, daytime and unscripted television.

Events include: Live with Kelly and Mark on Wednesday, October 11

on Wednesday, October 11 Tamron Hall on Thursday, October 12

on Thursday, October 12 Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan on Friday, October 13

on Friday, October 13 Invincible on Saturday, October 14

on Saturday, October 14 Bill Bradley's Rolling Along on Sunday, October 15

on Sunday, October 15 Shark Tank on Monday, October 16

on Monday, October 16 The Onion: An Evening of Polite Mockery with America's Finest News Source on Tuesday, October 17

WHERE: The Paley Museum—25 West 52nd Street (between 5th and 6th Avenues)



List of Events including Talent by Date and Time:

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11: Live with Kelly and Mark

WHO: Kelly Ripa, Host and Executive Producer, Live with Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos, Host, Live with Kelly and Mark

Moderator: David Muir, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, Co-Anchor, 20/20

WHEN: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Media Check-in: 5:00pm

Red Carpet: 6:00pm – 7:00pm

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12: Tamron Hall

WHO: Tamron Hall, Host & Executive Producer, Tamron Hall

Quiana Burns, Executive Producer & Showrunner, Tamron Hall



WHEN: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Media Check-in: 5:00pm

Red Carpet: 6:00pm – 7:00pm

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13: Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan

WHO: Margaret Brennan, Moderator, Face the Nation

Moderator: Lesley Stahl, Correspondent, 60 Minutes; first woman to moderate Face the Nation



WHEN: Friday, October 13, 2023

Media Check-in: 5:00pm

Red Carpet: 6:00pm – 7:00pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14 : Invincible

WHO: Robert Kirkman, Creator & Executive Producer, Invincible



Cory Walker, Cocreator & Co-executive Producer, Invincible

Simon Racioppa, Showrunner & Executive Producer, Invincible

Moderator: Perri Nemiroff, Senior Producer, Collider



WHEN: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Media Check-in: 5:00pm

Red Carpet: 6:00pm – 7:00pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15: Bill Bradley's Rolling Along

WHO: Bill Bradley, Former U.S. Senator

Moderator: Richard Stengel, Co-chair, CARE; Former Under Secretary of State in the

Obama Administration; Former Editor of TIME; Political Analyst, MSNBC



WHEN: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Media Check-in: 12:00pm

Red Carpet: 1:00pm – 2:00pm

MONDAY, OCTOBER 16 : Shark Tank

WHO: Mark Cuban, Shark Tank

Lori Greiner, Shark Tank

Barbara Corcoran, Shark Tank

Robert Herjavec, Shark Tank

Daymond John, Shark Tank

Clay Newbill, Executive Producer, Shark Tank

Yun Lingner, Executive Producer, Shark Tank

Moderator: Sara Haines, Cohost, The View



WHEN: Monday, October 16, 2023

Media Check-in: 5:00pm

Red Carpet: 6:00pm – 7:00pm

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17 : The Onion: An evening of Polite Mockery with America's Finest News Source

WHO: Will Tracy, Former Editor in Chief, The Onion; Executive Producer, Succession; Screenwriter, The Menu

Seth Reiss, Former Head Writer, The Onion, Late Night with Seth Meyers; Screenwriter, The Menu

Carol Kolb, Former Editor in Chief, The Onion; Head Writer, IFC's Onion News Network; Writer, Community and Brooklyn Nine Nine

Robert Siegel, Former Editor in Chief, The Onion; Screenwriter, The Wrestler

Chad Nackers, Current Editor in Chief, The Onion

Moderator: Brian Stelter, Chief Correspondent and former Anchor, Reliable Sources, CNN



WHEN: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Media Check-in: 5:00pm

Red Carpet: 6:00pm – 7:00pm

