HIRU CORPORATION - New Product Branding on the East Coast

PHOENIX, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC MARKETS) – Hiru Corporation has initiated its plans of action to develop a larger revenue base nationwide with new facilities on the East Coast and new water products.

The Company has now consolidated its West Coast operations to its Glendale, Arizona facility to lower its cost to produce, while maintaining its large and growing customer base. With this consolidation plan completed, the Company will now focus on developing its operational footprint on the East Coast through agreements with co-packers and the eventual development of its own production facilities strategically where the demand for our type of products is already in place. Additionally, the Company is going to produce two new products which are distilled and spring water. The demand for distilled water has risen nationwide due to a shortage in availability due to population growth and industrial expansion, limited production capacities, supply chain crises, shortage of packaging materials, and contamination of the water source.

Kathryn Gavin (President and CEO of the Company), states…"As we are currently finalizing the changes to our West Coast operations to lower costs through consolidation of operations to our Glendale location, we are also moving forward with our plans to increase our operational footprint on the East Coast. As we have previously announced, we are currently starting production of distilled water products for our West Coast customers. As research shows, there is a large and growing demand nationwide for distilled water in a bottle. At this same time, we are currently in final negotiations to secure an agreement with a co-packer in the Northeast of the United States to produce a private label distilled water to be sold to big box retailers. This same Northeast location will also produce our planned spring water products as well to be sold to the same customers. In the end, our plan is to operate our own facilities on the East Coast. The initial locations, which are being formalized right now, will initially be a large facility in the State of Florida where we feel there is the largest demand right now for bottled water products. We will release the details of this East Coast push as they occur. Again, we are looking to increase top line revenue and add as many new big box customers as possible to stabilize and lower the volatility of our quarterly operations."

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Hiru Corp. is a Georgia corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet OTC issuer under the ticker symbol "HIRU" (the "Company"). The Company reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (e.g., Pink Sheet Current). Currently, the Company has one wholly owned, operational subsidiary, AZ Custom Bottled Water, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("AZ Water"), which owns and operates a commercial water bottling and labeling facility based in Phoenix, Arizona. AZ Water operates a B2C website at https://azcustombottledwater.com/.

5524 North 51st Ave

Glendale, AZ 85301

Web Site: www.waterandiceshop.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Hirucorpnew

SOURCE Hiru Corporation