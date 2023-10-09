National Western and Prosperity Life Group Announce $1.9 Billion Cash Merger

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Western Life Group, Inc. ("National Western" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NWLI), and Prosperity Life Group ("Prosperity Life Group") today announced the signing of a definitive Merger Agreement whereby S. USA Life Insurance Company, Inc. ("SUSA"), an affiliate of Prosperity Life Group, will acquire National Western in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.9 billion (the "Merger Agreement").

As part of the agreement, each issued and outstanding share of National Western common stock will be converted into the right to receive $500 in cash at closing of the merger. The merger consideration of $500 per share of National Western's Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock (the "Merger Consideration") represents an 87.1% premium to the unaffected Class A Common Stock share price of $267.29 on May 16, 2023, as well as an 11.8% premium over National Western's 30-day volume-weighted average price as of October 6, 2023. The merger has received the unanimous approval of National Western's Board of Directors.

Nicholas von Moltke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Prosperity Life Group, said, "The acquisition of National Western represents a significant milestone in the continued expansion of our insurance business. We look forward to welcoming National Western to Prosperity Life Group. National Western's capabilities will further complement our ambition to deliver a compelling value proposition to our policyholders and the company."

Ross R. Moody, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of National Western, said, "This is an exciting moment in National Western's history. I would like to thank our board of directors, particularly our strategic opportunities committee of independent directors, which conducted a thorough review of a range of strategic alternatives and possible business opportunities to maximize value for our stockholders. The transaction provides clear and immediate value for our stockholders at an attractive premium."

The merger is expected to close in the first half of 2024. It is subject to certain customary closing conditions for a transaction of this type, including approval by National Western's stockholders, antitrust clearance and receipt of insurance regulatory approvals. National Western stockholders that collectively own common shares representing approximately 29.7% of the total voting power of the Company's common shares (including 99% of the Company's Class B Common Stock) have executed voting and support agreements with SUSA. Under these voting and support agreements, each of these stockholders has agreed to vote all common shares owned by that stockholder in favor of the Merger Agreement and against any alternative transactions.

National Western will file a current report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") containing a summary of the terms and conditions of the proposed acquisition, as well as a copy of the Merger Agreement and the form of voting and support agreement.

The Merger Consideration will be funded through a combination of (i) cash from internal sources, (ii) a capital commitment from affiliates of Elliott Investment Management L.P. and (iii) borrowing under existing facilities or debt commitments, the aggregate proceeds of which will provide Prosperity Life Group and its affiliates with the funds needed to consummate the merger, including to pay the aggregate Merger Consideration pursuant to the Merger Agreement. The capital commitment will be reduced by the amount of any debt actually funded at closing if and to the extent that such debt financing is used to fund the payment of Merger Consideration. The completion of the merger is not conditioned on receipt of financing by Prosperity Life Group or its affiliates.

Advisors

Citi is serving as financial advisor and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is serving as legal advisor to Prosperity Life Group and SUSA on this transaction.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC serves as financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP is acting as outside M&A counsel to National Western on this transaction.

About National Western Group, Inc.

National Western Life Group, Inc. is the parent organization of National Western Life Insurance Company, which is the parent organization of Ozark National Life Insurance Company, both stock life insurance companies in aggregate offering a broad portfolio of individual universal life, whole life and term insurance plans, as well as annuity products. At June 30, 2023, the Company maintained consolidated total assets of $12.5 billion, consolidated stockholders' equity of $2.3 billion, and combined life insurance in force of $18.9 billion.

About Prosperity Life Group

Prosperity Life Group is an innovative insurance, reinsurance, and asset management company. Together, Prosperity Life Group's underwriting company affiliates – SBLI USA Life Insurance Company, Inc, S. USA Life Insurance Company, Inc., and Shenandoah Life Insurance Company - have been helping individuals and their families since 1916 by providing life insurance, asset accumulation, and supplemental health products to help them achieve their goals. Affiliate Prosperity Asset Management is an insurance-focused asset manager specializing in structured credit & niche asset opportunities and origination platforms.

Only SBLI USA is an authorized New York insurer. S. USA Life and Shenandoah Life are not authorized as insurers in, and do not do insurance business in, New York. Each underwriting company is responsible for its own financial and contractual obligations. SBLI USA is not affiliated with The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts.

For more information, please contact:

National Western:

Brian M. Pribyl Tel: (512) 719-2493 Email: bpribyl@nwlic.com Prosperity Life Group:

Kate Jones Tel: (732) 688-0375 Email: kate.jones@prosperitylife.com

