That's it. Probiotic Minis and Dark Chocolate Truffles Now Available at Target Stores

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- That's it., a leading healthy snacks company celebrated for its fruit-forward portfolio and simplicity of ingredients, is excited to announce the launch of two new products that are now available at select Target stores. Introducing That's it. Probiotic Minis in Blueberry and UNSTUCK co-branded Mango flavors, and Dark Chocolate Truffles in Fig and Banana flavors.

That's it. Probiotic Mini Fruit Bars and Organic Dark Chocolate Truffles Now Available at Target Stores

That's it. Probiotic Minis are the perfect on-the-go snack option for those looking to support their gut health. Made with only fruit and probiotics, each bar provides a delicious and convenient way to improve digestion and gut health. The Mango flavor is a collaboration with UNSTUCK, an organization that helps brands source materials and ingredients from suppliers hiring refugees.

"We're super happy to see 'That's it. UNSTUCK Mini Mango Probiotic Bars' hitting the shelves at Target stores," said Nick O'Flaherty, Founder of UNSTUCK. "This partnership not only provides consumers with a wholesome snack, but also creates meaningful job opportunities for refugees, making it a win-win for everyone."

That's it. Dark Chocolate Truffles are 100% vegan and made with organic dark chocolate and fruit. Each truffle contains just 33 calories or less, with only 1 gram of added sugar. This premium nature of this product combined with the simplicity of ingredients make this a truly unique option to hit the shelves.

"We are thrilled to partner with Target to bring our new products to their stores," said Dr. Lior Lewensztain, CEO and Founder of That's it. "We believe that healthy snacking should be accessible to everyone, and these product additions allow us to reach a wider audience who are looking for convenient, wholesome options."

You can check your local Target to find a store near you.

About That's it.

That's it. makes delicious, convenient, plant-based super snacks from only the purest ingredients, and completely free from the top 12 allergens. Since 2012, That's it. has been innovating the natural foods category in the United States with its portfolio of simple and nutritious snacks made from real, whole foods. All That's it. products transparently contain six real ingredients or less, and no natural or artificial flavors, sugar alcohols, or artificial colors. Its flagship Fruit Bars, now the #1 fruit bar in America, contain only two ingredients: fruit + fruit. You can find That's it. nationwide at your local Starbucks, at major retailers such as: Target, Whole Foods, Costco, Walmart, Publix, Kroger, and online at Amazon and www.thatsitfruit.com . Learn more on Instagram and TikTok

