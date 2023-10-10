PURETALK ANNOUNCES $10M VETERAN DEBT FORGIVENESS PROGRAM WITH FORGIVECO

PureTalk will provide financial support for over 6,500 U.S. Veterans leading up to national observances of American Veterans and their families

COVINGTON, Ga., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PureTalk, a nationwide cell phone service provider offering unlimited plans at a fair price on the nation's most dependable 5G network, announced that it will contribute a portion of every new order for PureTalk to relieve $10M in debt for military men and women. This announcement coincides as PureTalk joins the nation in commemorating Veterans Day and National Veterans and Military Families Month in November.

In partnership with ForgiveCo, PureTalk is honored to support the brave servicemen and women of the United States Military for everything they have given to our nation by forgiving the debt of over 6,500 Veterans. Veteran-owned and founded in 2004, PureTalk is a nationwide cell phone service provider offering unlimited plans starting at $20/month. With customer service based in the U.S. and a 100 percent money-back guarantee, PureTalk ensures its customers the best customer experience.

"At PureTalk, our mission is to support American families, provide the best prices and customer service, and stand by those who have sacrificed for us," said Will Curry, PureTalk Chief Strategy Officer. "It is our greatest honor to serve our Veterans and their families, and this program signifies our loyal support for U.S. heroes everywhere."

Clint Romesha, former combat veteran, former Staff Sergeant and Medal of Honor Recipient, is partnering with PureTalk as its Brand Ambassador to bring awareness to this program. Romesha was awarded the Medal of Honor for his exceptional bravery and honor during the 12-hour Battle of Kamdesh in the War in Afghanistan, and he also sits on the board of directors for America's Warrior Partnership, an organization dedicated to preventing veteran suicide.

"PureTalk keeps things simple, and its values of family and freedom are what make it a provider you can trust," said Romesha. "I am proud to partner with an organization that not only provides jobs for hard-working Americans, but one that puts its money where its mouth is through financial support for the men and women who serve our country."

Through this collaboration, ForgiveCo will utilize its industry knowledge to provide financial support to those in need. By working with ForgiveCo, PureTalk will relieve the debt of over 6,500 Veterans, with no application necessary, through its "random act of kindness" model. In addition to debt relief, ForgiveCo will ensure derogatory collection accounts are removed from the beneficiary's credit report.

Proudly patriotic, PureTalk extends a 15 percent military discount and provides customers with the option to round up their total at checkout in support of America's Warrior Partnership. Since valuing family is a core tenet of PureTalk's mission, its low-cost wireless service's mix-and-match plans exist to suit the needs of every family member.

For more information about PureTalk's Veteran Debt Forgiveness campaign, visit

www.puretalk.com/landing/PRDEBTRELIEF10.

About PureTalk

Veteran-owned and founded in 2004, PureTalk is a nationwide cell phone service provider offering unlimited plans starting at $20/month. With customer service in the U.S., support of our military, and a 100% money-back guarantee, PureTalk is focused on delivering the best customer experience and unlimited plans at a fair price, all on the nation's most dependable 5G network. At PureTalk, patriotism drives our purpose. We are committed to supporting our Veterans and their families. We contribute to organizations that honor and assist those who bravely serve our country. By choosing PureTalk, you're not only getting great wireless service but you're also making a meaningful impact on the lives of our servicemen and women. Visit puretalk.com for additional information.

About ForgiveCo

ForgiveCo provides business advisory services to corporations for acquisition, administration and cancellation of consumer debt, and advisory services in the fields of branding, goodwill creation and bulk debt management – Transforming debt into goodwill.™ To learn more about ForgiveCo, please visit forgiveco.com and follow ForgiveCo on all major social media channels.

