Manna Tree Promotes Allyson Patterson and Steve Young to Managing Partner

VAIL, Colo., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manna Tree, a global private equity firm committed to improving human health through nutrition, today announced the promotion of two Manna Tree professionals – Allyson Patterson and Steve Young – from managing director to managing partner, effective October 1, 2023.

Allyson Patterson (PRNewswire)

Manna Tree, a global private equity firm announces the promotion of two new managing partners.

"We believe amplifying strong leaders from within will ensure Manna Tree's future success," said Ross Iverson, co-founder and managing partner. "Just as we partner with companies to develop strong leadership teams, we believe fostering talent is one of the keys to scale a company."

Allyson Patterson joined the firm in 2019 and has been an integral part of establishing Manna Tree's culture, operations, and compliance standards. During his year long tenure, Steve Young has built-out and refined Manna Tree's investments team with top tier talent.

"Congratulations to these leaders on their well‐deserved promotions," said co-founder and managing partner Gabrielle Rubenstein. "We appreciate their years of diligent work and dedication to our investors, the portfolio, and the firm."

Manna Tree manages approximately $600 million, including two sector-focused funds: the first fund closed at $141.5 million in March 2020 and the second at $300 million in November 2022.

About Manna Tree Manna Tree is a global private equity firm committed to improving human health through nutrition. The firm invests and actively partners with growth-stage companies, driven by the core belief that health, well-being, and longevity are attainable through innovation in food. Manna Tree has made 12 investments to date: Health-Ade , Gotham Greens , Vital Farms , Good Culture , Verde Farms , True Food Kitchen , MycoTechnology , Nutriati , Urban Remedy , The New Primal , Infinant Health , and Cheetah .

Website: https://www.mannatreepartners.com/

CONTACT: Allison Yazel, Marketing Manager allison@mannatreepartners.com

Steve Young (PRNewswire)

MT logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Manna Tree Partners