Sandler Partners Names Vonage '2023 Top Collaboration/UCaaS' Provider

Vonage Channel Team Also Receives Two Channel Manager Awards

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), has been recognized by Sandler Partners for its Vonage Business Communications (VBC) unified communications solution with the '2023 Top Collaboration/UCaaS' Provider Award. Sandler Partners is America's fastest-growing independent Technology Solutions Distributor of Connectivity and Cloud services.

New Vonage logo (PRNewsfoto/Vonage) (PRNewswire)

VBC leverages unified communications and communications APIs, empowering users to be more productive than ever before. Integrating seamlessly with tools for rich messaging, increased mobility, network optimization, and video collaboration, VBC completely transforms the way employees communicate and businesses operate. Traditional on-premises solutions no longer meet the needs of today's businesses, which require cost-effective, cloud-based solutions for improved team collaboration and customer engagement. VBC is a cloud-based solution that offers simple onboarding, remote support, and eliminates the need for expensive legacy systems and standalone applications.

"We are honored that Vonage Contact Center has been recognized by our longtime, trusted partner, Sandler Partners," said Ron Maayan, SVP Product Management for Vonage. "In today's dynamic business environment, effective communication and collaboration are essential. With the power of the Vonage Communications Platform, Sandler Partners is delivering an omnichannel approach to communications that combines voice, messaging, and video, enabling consumers to connect and collaborate with their favorite brands across any channel. With VBC, they are empowering their customers to create exceptional employee and customer experiences from anywhere."

"Partners have come to know how much they can rely on Vonage," states Justin Marano, Sandler Partners, Chief Revenue Officer. "They consistently and across the board provide a level of support that customers talk about enthusiastically. Their commitment to constant innovation not only makes their product better, it makes for increased engagement with customers, and the chance to satisfy more of their needs. We look forward to continuing our strong growing relationship with this amazing Provider."

In addition to receiving the '2023 Top Collaboration/UCaaS' Provider Award, Vonage Senior Channel Manager Jeff DeRose was also awarded Sandler Partners Midwest Channel Manager of the Year. In his role, DeRose works closely supporting each Sandler Partner, their customers, and cross-functional internal teams to ensure timely and successful delivery of Vonage solutions according to customer needs.

Sandler Partners also recognized Vonage National Channel Manager, Vincent DiCicco, as a Sandler Partners National Channel Manager of the Year. In his role, DiCicco works closely with Vonage partners daily to enable, empower, and grow their businesses, helping them deliver solutions that drive long-term customer success, while expanding overall market presence and revenue potential.

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and a business area within the Ericsson Group called Business Area Global Communications Platform. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

About Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners is America's fastest-growing independent Technology Solutions Distributor of Connectivity and Cloud services. Vendor agnostic, with a 200+ strong supplier portfolio, their experts (sales agents, VARs, and MSPs) can provide organizations of all size and industry with solutions to address business problems and advance their organizational goals, while offering insights into which Providers are performing best by price, service, and feature set. The Partner community also benefits from industry-leading support (sales, marketing, Sales Engineering), the Sandler Portal , the Marketing Center, and productivity/sales tools like SCOUT's real-time cable pricing, Solution Finder, and Scout for Solutions. Sandler Partners also have the industry's strongest agreements and a proven track record of ensuring all commissions are found, tracked, and paid. Visit www.sandlerpartners.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vonage