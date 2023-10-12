Annexus Health Partners with the National Infusion Center Association (NICA)

Next-Generation Healthcare Technology Company Partners with Leading Infusion Delivery Channel Trade Association to Improve Access

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus Health, Inc., the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey through its innovative solutions, today announced it has entered a strategic partnership with the National Infusion Center Association (NICA) to help infusion providers improve access for their patients.

NICA represents more than 12,000 infusion sites spanning all 50 states, Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico. The nonprofit trade association is dedicated to ensuring that infusion centers remain a safe, more efficient, and more cost-effective alternative to hospital settings for consistent, high-quality care. Since 2010, NICA has been instrumental in overcoming patient access hurdles and other threats to the nation's non-hospital, community-based delivery channel for provider-administered medications.

Cost is a significant barrier for many patients in need of drugs administered via infusion, such as the biologic medications increasingly used to treat certain cancers, autoimmune diseases, and genetic diseases. These drugs can cost $10,000 to $30,000 per year on average, with some costing upwards of $500,0001.

Annexus Health's provider-centric, patient-forward solutions empower infusion centers, community practices, multispecialty providers, hospitals, institutions, and specialty pharmacies to ensure every patient is assessed for financial assistance and other critical resources to help them access and afford their prescribed treatment. The company's rapidly expanding provider network currently comprises over 100 provider organizations equating to over 3,000 sites of care, and its AssistPoint® platform has over 8,000 assistance opportunities for a wide range of disease states, including oncology, rheumatology, urology, retina, immunology, and gastroenterology.

"Like us, NICA is focused on breaking down the barriers that keep patients from getting access to their intended treatment," said Annexus Health Co-Founder and CEO Joe Baffone. "This strategic partnership will help fuel our continued expansion into additional disease states and empower us to help even more patients get the care they need without the financial toxicity that too often comes with it."

"Our strategic partners have demonstrated their commitment to infusion providers and the industry as a whole by supporting NICA's mission to improve access to affordable, quality care for the over 3 million Americans annually who depend on provider-administered therapies," said President/CEO of NICA Brian Nyquist. "We appreciate the dedication of partners like Annexus Health and their commitment to offering innovative products and services to infusion providers so they may better serve their patients. Until affordability is no longer a leading barrier to provider-administered medications, patients will continue to rely on access to financial assistance programs. NICA's partnership with Annexus Health will make it easier for providers and patients to connect with these needed programs."

About Annexus Health

Annexus Health is the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey by delivering innovative solutions, including tech-enabled services, that reduce financial and administrative burdens to improve access, speed, and adherence to critical care. Learn more at annexushealth.com.

About the National Infusion Center Association

The National Infusion Center Association (NICA) is a nonprofit organization with the mission to preserve and advance the trade of furnishing provider-administered medications in non-hospital, community-based care settings. NICA's efforts are focused on addressing and overcoming challenges and threats to the sustainability of the most affordable care setting for provider-administered medications. Learn more at infusioncenter.org.

