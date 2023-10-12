Dynamic Star Announces Commitments of 21,000 sq. ft. of Innovative Food, Tech, Community Space, and Exhibit Space at Opus Point, 23-10 Queens Plaza South, in Long Island City, NY

In collaboration with Councilmember Julie Won, Queens Community Board 2, The Queens Chamber of Commerce and the Queens Tech Council, YMCA of Greater New York, and Place in History, Dynamic Star will establish a hub for Food and Technology Entrepreneurship, Community Arts and Cultural Space, Youth Programming, and an Eagle Electric Exhibit

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate developer Dynamic Star LLC is excited to announce significant commitments of 21,000 sq. ft. of its ground floor spaces at Opus Point, a new office building to be developed at 23-10 Queens Plaza South. Key to these commitments was a successful collaboration between Dynamic Star and Queens Councilmember Julie Won, the YMCA of Greater New York, Queens Community Board 2, the Queens Chamber of Commerce and the Queens Tech Council, and Place in History. These groundbreaking initiatives will launch a 3,420 sq. ft. YMCA program space for local youth, a 2,410 sq. ft. space for local artists and cultural groups, a 15,000 sq. ft. LIC Food Innovation HUB and location for the Queens Tech Incubator Program, and a 520 sq. ft. exhibit space devoted to the history of the Eagle Electric Company, the former owner and occupant of the building. This rich mix of food, tech, arts and cultural, youth programming, and exhibit spaces will establish a local-based, entrepreneurial hub to activate and anchor a new 321,000 sq. ft. office building to be developed at the foot of the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge in Long Island City, Queens.

"We are excited to partner with the Queens Chamber's Tech Council to bring the LIC Food Innovation HUB and Queens Tech Incubator Program to life," said Brad Zackson, Director of Development at Dynamic Star. "Opus Point is set to become more than just an office building; it will be a thriving ecosystem that cultivates the creativity and potential of local entrepreneurs in both the food and technology sectors."

The tenants activating Opus Point's lower and main ground floor spaces will include:

Food Innovation HUB

Under the direction of restaurant and hospitality specialist Laura Licona at the Queens Chamber of Commerce, the LIC Food Innovation HUB at Opus Point will provide up to 12,000 sq. ft. of dedicated space for food incubation, production, and retail. The LIC HUB will include full-service prep kitchen stations as well as private kitchen spaces, a chef's table, an events room, workforce development initiatives, a retail vendor market, and food court.

A 3,000 sq. ft. Culinary School Restaurant with outdoor seating will also be incorporated, serving as a unique offering for culinary enthusiasts and aspiring chefs to hone their skills in a real-world setting. Combining elements of a traditional restaurant with those of a cooking school, the Culinary School Restaurant will satisfy a growing market trend for experiential dining and culinary education.

Queens Tech Incubator Program

The Queens Tech Incubator Program, operated by the Queens Chamber of Commerce and the Queens Tech Council, will occupy up to 2,500 sq. ft. of the Lower Ground Floor at Opus Point. This space will serve as a launchpad for early-stage technology companies, providing them with a supportive ecosystem that nurtures growth and accelerates development. The program aims to cement Long Island City's position as a hub for technological innovation. Participating companies will receive complimentary office space, mentorship opportunities from existing Tech Council members as well as resources provided by the Small Business Resource Network.

YMCA Program Space

In collaboration with Councilmember Julie Won, Dynamic Star is providing classroom space and funding for a new 3,420 sq. ft. YMCA program space that will offer after school teen programming and a full-day summer camp. The YMCA will be located on the lower ground floor of Opus Point and program participants will also have part-time use of an adjacent 8,000 sq. ft. accessory fitness center.

Community Arts and Culture Space

Located along and accessed from the Opus Point's 23rd Street frontage, 2,410 sq. ft. of space will be dedicated for local, Long Island City-based arts and culture users. The flexible, multi-purpose space will be operated and programmed in collaboration with Queens Community Board 2 and a local arts and culture organization to be selected by the community board. Local non-profit arts and culture organizations within Community Board 2's boundaries will be given priority to use the space on a short-term basis.

Eagle Electric Exhibit Space

The Opus Point development will preserve and repurpose the original Queens headquarters of the Eagle Electric Manufacturing Company, which moved its production facilities to 23-10 Queens Plaza in 1941. The building served as its headquarters until 2000, when the company ceased operations. At its height, Eagle Electric occupied eight buildings in Long Island City and Astoria, manufacturing lamps, switches, plugs, and a variety of electrical equipment used in appliances, construction, and military equipment. To honor and celebrate this history, Dynamic Star commissioned Paul Parkhill and Monte Antrim to research and design a permanent exhibition that will narrate and illustrate the company's history in a ground floor space adjacent to the lobby.

Queens Chamber of Commerce

The Queens Chamber of Commerce is the oldest and largest business association in Queens, representing more than 1,400 businesses and more than 150,000 Queens-based employees. Its mission is to foster connections, educate for success, develop/implement programs and advocate for members' interests.

The Queens Tech Council focuses on building an economy that embraces innovation and promotes tech adoption, from existing giants in established industries to startups working on cutting edge applications. This means ensuring Queens is producing the talent that companies look for, that Queens-based tech companies are able to get the resources and capital they need, and that businesses in traditional industries are able to adapt to the changing economy, successfully integrate new technologies, and upskill their workforces to remain competitive and thrive in the years to come.

"The LIC Food Innovation HUB and this latest location for the Queens Tech Incubator Program will provide a remarkable platform for entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into successful businesses," stated Tom Grech, President and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce. "This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to drive innovation, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Dynamic Star LLC on this exciting endeavor. Opus Point's strategic location in Long Island City, the geographic center of the region and a neighborhood known for its accessibility and vibrant food community, further enhances the appeal of the LIC Food Innovation HUB and Queens Tech Incubator Program. This launch is expected to usher in a new era of innovation, growth, and collaboration within Long Island City and beyond."

About Dynamic Star

Dynamic Star, LLC. is a full-service real estate development, investment, and marketing firm with expertise in a wide range of real estate, construction, and financial disciplines, including land use, zoning, and underwriting.

About Queens Chamber's Tech Council

Queens Chamber's Tech Council is a forward-looking organization dedicated to promoting technology innovation and entrepreneurship in the Queens borough. By fostering connections, providing resources, and driving collaborative initiatives, the council aims to position Queens as a dynamic hub for technological advancement.

