Fulfill Holiday Wish Lists and Satisfy Cravings with Chocolove's Tree-Shaped Chocolates and Seasonal Bars

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chocolove, the Boulder, Colo.-based leader in chocolate quality, sustainability and flavor innovation for more than 28 years, is announcing the return of its beloved Tree-Shaped Bites for the holidays in Dark Peppermint Crème and Milk Hazelnut Truffle. The individually wrapped mini chocolate tree bites are perfect for gifting, stuffing stockings and spreading cheer all season long.

Tree-Shaped Dark Chocolates with Mint Filling: A cherished holiday flavor combination, the vegan-friendly Peppermint Crème bites are made with 55% dark chocolate and refreshing peppermint oil.

Tree-Shaped Milk Chocolates with Hazelnut Truffle Filling: The Hazelnut Truffle flavor is made with 33% milk chocolate, rich hazelnut butter and a touch of salt for that irresistible classic hazelnut taste.

Also returning are Chocolove's festive holiday collection bars:

Fruit-Nut Medley in Dark Chocolate: Made with 55% dark chocolate, dried currants and cherries, pecans, walnuts, hazelnuts, orange peel and ginger to deliver a bar that is sweet, savory, chewy and crunchy all at the same time.

Frosted Gingerbread in Milk Chocolate: Made with 33% milk chocolate and bits of gingerbread, this is a chocolate take on a classic holiday treat.

Candy Cane Crunch in Dark Chocolate: Made with 55% dark chocolate and pieces of candy cane for a classic peppermint flavor that packs a nostalgic and rich holiday punch.

Additionally, gourmet offerings created by Master Chocolatier Chef Patrick Peeters will be available exclusively on Chocolove.com. While these delectable seasonal treats will be around while supplies last, Chocolove's signature bars, including Toffee & Almonds in Milk Chocolate, Almonds & Sea Salt in Dark Chocolate, Hazelnuts in Milk Chocolate, and Peppermint in Dark Chocolate, are available year-round and continue to be favorites, especially during the holidays.

Sourcing and Availability

Chocolove's bars and bites are made with traceable cocoa beans; Rainforest Alliance Certified, meaning the chocolate is sourced using methods that support social, economic and environmental sustainability; and Non GMO Project Verified. The tree bites and holiday collection bars will be available at the following retailers: Sprouts, Albertsons, Raley's Supermarket, Whole Foods Market, Natural Grocers, New Seasons Market, Thrive Market, Amazon and Chocolove.com.

The year-round bars are available at major retailers, Chocolove.com and Amazon now.

About Chocolove

Chocolove was founded in 1995 in Boulder, Colorado, by Timothy Moley with the goal of creating the freshest, best-tasting, European-style premium chocolate that was priced right and ethically sourced. Today, Chocolove crafts each product with care and offers large bars, mini bars, cups, bites, boxes, specialty holiday chocolates, and small-batch handmade truffles in more than 60 artfully balanced, lusciously smooth, and full-bodied flavors that can be enjoyed every day. For more information, visit Chocolove.com.

