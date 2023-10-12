Holland America Line's 'Explore with More' Offer Adds Air Credit, Bonus Shore Excursion Credit and Kids Sail Free on Select Cruises

Eligible cruises and Alaska Cruisetours include spring through fall 2024 departures to Alaska, Europe and Canada/New England

SEATTLE, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the demand for summer travel expected to be high in 2024, Holland America Line is encouraging cruisers to start planning now with an "Explore with More" offer that includes an air credit, shore excursion credit and kids cruising free. Running from Oct. 13 to Nov. 15, 2023, the promotion is available on Have it All cruise package fares for select departures from April through October 2024.

Through "Explore with More," guests receive a $500 air credit on European cruises, a $100 bonus shore excursion credit and kids cruising for free on select sailings — making a summer family vacation to Alaska, Europe or Canada/New England all the more affordable. "Explore with More" perks are in addition to the amenities of shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi that come with the "Have it All" premium package.

"With travel continuing to gain momentum, we're seeing more people planning their vacations farther out and looking to take advantage of offers like 'Explore with More' that add value," said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line's chief commercial officer. "With 'Kids Sail Free' and an air credit for Europe, this is a great time to book a multigenerational family cruise."

'Explore with More' Benefits

Air Credit : The first and second guests in a stateroom receive a $500 per person air credit on select 2024 Europe cruises. The offer is available on select flights when booked through Holland America Line's Flight Ease program.

Bonus Shore Excursion Credit : An additional $100 per person shore excursion credit is combinable with the Have It All package, for a total of up to a $400 Shore Excursion credit.

Kids Cruise Free : When sailing as the third and fourth guests in the same stateroom, kids ages five to 18 years are eligible to travel free on select cruises (taxes, fees and port expenses are additional).

Shore Excursions (part of Have it All fares): Based on the length of the cruise, guests receive up to three tours valued at $100 each. Choose from among thousands of tours all over the world — from active adventures and immersive culinary experiences to historical explorations and cultural discoveries.

Signature Beverage Package (part of Have it All fares): Guests enjoy a large selection of wine, beer, spirits, cocktails, soda, water, coffee and more. Up to 15 drinks per day are allowed, and bar service charges are included.

Specialty Dining (part of Have it All fares): Depending on the ship and duration of the cruise, guests can indulge in Holland America Line's award-winning specialty dining up to three nights. Pinnacle Grill is the ultimate steakhouse at sea, while Tamarind showcases the traditions of Southeast Asia , China and Japan with sensuous flavors and dishes. Canaletto is a relaxed venue serving authentic Italian cuisine.

Wi-Fi Surf Package (part of Have it All fares): Stay connected while away from home. With Holland America Line's most popular Wi-Fi package, guests can visit their favorite sites, including email, news, sports and more.

With the most visits to Alaska's glaciers and more ways to see wildlife and wilderness on a shore excursion than any other cruise line, Holland America Line offers seven-day cruises or the 14-day Great Alaskan Explorer itinerary from Seattle, Washington; Whittier, Alaska; and Vancouver, Canada. Alaska Cruisetours range from nine to 18 days and include a visit to Denali National Park. Select Cruisetours also head to the unspoiled riches of the Yukon, visiting Dawson City where Tr'ondëk-Klondike — which includes eight parcels of land in Dawson City — recently was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Cruisetours are included in "Explore with More" for the $100 bonus shore excursion credit only.

European cruises in "Explore with More" reach from the Norwegian fjords, Iceland and the Baltic to the sun-kissed skies of the Canary Islands, Iberia and Mediterranean. The Canada/New England cruises depart from Boston, Massachusetts; and Montreal and Quebec City, Canada. Spanning from summer to fall, guests can enjoy North America's Atlantic coast during warmer weather and the changing hues of the leaves.

In addition to cruises from seven to 14 days, travelers looking for an extended voyage can book a longer itinerary, including the 42-day Ultimate Mediterranean and Atlantic Passage, 35-day Voyage of the Vikings and 35-day Ultimate Viking Explorer.

Great Savings and Values with "Explore with More"

"Explore with More" fares start at $869 per person, double occupancy, for Alaska seven-day cruises and include up to a $763 value per person with all added benefits. In Europe, fares begin at $1,499 per person, double occupancy, for a Mediterranean sailing and include the $763 per person in added benefits, and two guests receive an additional air credit of $500 each. With Kids Sail Free, a family of four could pay as little as $1,738 for a stateroom on a seven-day bucket-list Alaska cruise next season, and enjoy an added value totaling $1,586.

"Explore with More" benefits apply to the first and second guest in a stateroom. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional. "Explore with More" is not valid on Grand Voyages or cruises of three days or less.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea each evening and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

