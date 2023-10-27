HiredScore Earns Workday Certified Badge for Integration With Workday Recruiting

Used by numerous Fortune 500 global clients, including Southwest Airlines, Allstate, and more, HiredScore enables HR teams to instantly identify priority candidates among active and passive applicants, circulate employees to new job opportunities, and balances D&I and HR productivity goals

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiredScore , a Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) Access Software Partner, today announced that it has achieved Workday Certified Integration status. HiredScore provides customers with a seamless integration that connects Workday Recruiting with HiredScore's Talent Orchestration Solutions.

(PRNewsfoto/HiredScore) (PRNewswire)

Workday Recruiting is an end-to-end talent acquisition application which helps organizations manage their entire recruiting lifecycle in a unified system.

HiredScore's Talent Orchestration solutions help enable HR teams to access fully explainable, unbiased and global candidate scoring for internal and external applicants, surface passive talent and qualified internal applicants for new job opportunities, visualize diversity slate and hiring goal alignment, and diverse talent job qualification calibration.

With HiredScore and Workday, enterprises can improve screening efficiency by +70% and frictionless identification of high converting passive talent with 10x improved conversion rates over other passive sources. HiredScore's Certified Integration with Workday Recruiting delivers a seamless recruiter and HR experience, accelerates hiring SLAs, increases Workday adoption for recruiters and hiring managers, and expands the utilization of Workday data. Leveraging secure Workday APIs, HiredScore for Workday delivers secure and high quality connectivity, with seamless syncing and two-way updates between Workday and HiredScore.

"HiredScore's integration with Workday Recruiting is an important milestone and will enable us to deliver our safe, global and high quality artificial intelligence to further Workday clients' productivity agendas, help amplify recruiters' performance while helping them see quicker time to mastery, and minimize change management and adoption risks of new HR Operating Model shifts," said Athena Karp, Founder & CEO, HiredScore.

"The integration between Workday Recruiting and HiredScore offers the best of both worlds with complementary technology solutions that drive our business outcomes, helps maintain our compliance and systems goals, and accelerate our HR transformation efforts for recruiters to engage with and adopt seamlessly," said Greg Muccio, Talent Acquisition Managing Director at Southwest Airlines.

More information on HiredScore's integration can be found on the Workday Solutions Marketplace , which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its Software and content partners.

About HiredScore

HiredScore is the leading provider of Talent Orchestration technology. HiredScore's artificial intelligence, automation, and deep integrations empower the largest and most innovative companies in the world to safely and transparently drive critical business outcomes in recruitment productivity, diversity hiring, internal mobility, and total talent management. HiredScore's proprietary technology provides compliant-by-design AI that seamlessly connects to data and systems to power the shift to proactive and fair HR decisions. HiredScore is live in 150 countries and available in 70 languages. Learn more at HiredScore.com.

