Hollywood Revs Up the Excitement at 2023 LA Auto Show: Celebrity and Entertainment-Themed Attractions Gear up to Dazzle Automotive Enthusiasts

Visitors will have the opportunity to get up close to featured vehicles from Robert Downey Jr's Dream Cars, the Fast & Furious franchise, Kevin Hart Kollection, Mister Cartoon, a glimpse into NEON's upcoming film from Michael Mann, FERRARI, and new streaming series, Drive with Swizz Beatz

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than a century, amid the glitz and glamor of the world's entertainment hub, the Los Angeles Auto Show® has captivated visitors by showcasing the most iconic cars in movie history. From November 17-26, 2023, the 116th LA Auto Show®, held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, will once again celebrate California's love affair with the automobile and transport attendees into a world of cinematic, television and showbiz that grace the silver screen and television screens around the globe.

ROBERT DOWNEY JR'S DREAM CARS

Renowned actor and producer, Robert Downey Jr, collaborated with a team of experts to transform six classic cars from his personal collection into eco-friendly vehicles. These modified cars were showcased in the Max series, Downey's Dream Cars. Following the show, Downey announced a year-long national sweepstakes, starting on June 16, in which participants can enter for a chance to win one of the six iconic cars at rdjdreamcars.com.

Proceeds from the sweepstakes will benefit Downey's FootPrint Coalition, a nonprofit organization focused on the adoption of technologies that will advance human systems towards a cleaner environment. All six vehicles will be displayed together for the first time at the LA Auto Show in a special exhibit throughout the event.

DRIVE IT FORWARD WITH FAST & FURIOUS

The Drive it Forward Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to uniting individuals who share a deep enthusiasm for cars and a commitment to making a positive impact on the world, will showcase cars from the legendary Fast & Furious franchise. Get up close to some of the movie's four-wheeled stars, including:

Paul Walker's iconic Toyota Supra from the original Fast and Furious movie

Fast & Furious 9 Pontiac Fiero Rocket car

Fast & Furious 9 hero vehicle – 1968 Dodge Charger driven by Vin Diesel

1967 Peterbilt Truck from the Hobbs & Shaw movie

Pagani Huayra VIN #059

Beyond the exhibit, the foundation will work with charitable partner The Driven Project to provide Supercar Therapy experiences for children and families from Ronald McDonald House who are currently battling critical and chronic illnesses. Using legendary cars, this once-in-a-lifetime experience will happen on Thursday, November 16 and Saturday, November 25 at the LA Auto Show's private driving track.

DRIVE WITH SWIZZ BEATZ

Another exciting addition to the LA Auto Show's lineup of TV productions engaging with the event is Hulu's Drive with Swizz Beatz. This dynamic show, hosted by hip-hop icon Swizz Beatz and his son Nasir Dean, brings a unique blend of entertainment and automotive enthusiasm to the forefront. While Swizz Beatz is renowned for his remarkable achievements as an award-winning music producer, he also surprises with his passion for all things automotive, showcasing his multifaceted talents and interests beyond the music industry.

Executive produced by Swizz Beatz, the six-part series debuts on Hulu on November 16 with visits to Houston, Japan, Atlanta, Southern California, Saudi Arabia and New York during the first season. The hosts examine the local car culture, uniting car clubs in a love of all things automotive.

The adrenaline-packed, high-octane, globe-trotting series in partnership with the LA Auto Show, is actively inviting car enthusiasts to this year's event via the show's distribution of 2000 free tickets given on behalf of Drive with Swizz Beatz to community groups and youth organizations, further immersing them in SoCal car culture.

Drive with Swizz Beatz streams November 16 on Hulu.

FERRARI (THE MOVIE)

In partnership with the LA Auto Show, Ferrari, the new film from acclaimed director, Michael Mann, will be front and center when visitors explore over 1M sqft of automotive experiences. Ferrari, through the film's distributor Neon, has also invited thousands of car enthusiasts to attend the show, distributing free tickets to car clubs, local organizations, and community groups across LA.

Ferrari is set in the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver) is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura (Penélope Cruz) built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers' passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia. Starring Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Gabriel Leone and Patrick Dempsey. Ferrari is the must-see holiday movie for all fans of the Prancing Horse and will be in theaters nationwide Christmas Day.

MISTER CARTOON

As a pillar of the LA automotive scene and global cultural icon through his art in many formats, Mister Cartoon's impact is told through the LA Originals documentary currently on Netflix. An essential addition to the LA Auto Show, he will be commemorating the 116th edition with a special onsite exhibition as well as a signature design for this year's official LA Auto Show print.

"Mister Cartoon's artistry, entrepreneurship, and deep community roots are legendary. We're honored and thrilled to have him designing a limited-edition commemorative print for the 2023 LA Auto Show that highlights the "All Roads" theme through his gifted lens," said Los Angeles Auto Show President Terri Toennies.

Show visitors will discover one of Cartoon's most famous creations displayed for the duration of the show. His 1963 International Ice Cream Truck is rarely seen but widely regarded as one of the best examples of lowrider art in the world. Officially finished in 2006 after being painted in Candy Tangerine and emblazoned with images of LA street culture, Mister Cartoon's 10-year passion project will leave visitors spellbound.

The same creative talent, which frequently tattoos the world's biggest stars, will be on hand for the Official Commemorative Print of the 2023 LA Auto Show. Finished as a high-quality fine art piece in limited numbers, the signed print will be available for sale during the show.

KEVIN HART KOLLECTION

As previously announced, international superstar Kevin Hart will have ten cars from his private Kollection displayed in a premium setting at the 2023 LA Auto Show. The majority will be American muscle, with a European exotic included for good measure. The list currently includes the following:

1959 Chevrolet Corvette ( Mint Condition )

1966 Chevrolet Chevelle ( Darkness )

1969 Chevrolet Camaro ( Bad News )

1969 Pontiac GTO ( Chocolate Droppa )

1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible

1969 Plymouth Roadrunner ( Michael Myers )

1970 Dodge Challenger ( Bane )

1970 Dodge Charger ( Hellraiser )

1987 Buick Grand National ( Dark Knight )

2023 Ferrari 812 Competizione

As the famous Hollywood sign celebrates its 100th Anniversary this year, the 2023 LA Auto Show is proud to showcase the captivating entertainment that Tinseltown has to offer to automotive fans around the globe.

TICKETS

To witness all the standout exhibits and activations at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show, guests can select from an array of special packages, individual days, VIP tours and more by purchasing tickets at laautoshow.com/tickets.

Tickets purchased for attendance on November 18-19 will include complimentary admission to the inaugural USA Street Food Awards (usastreetfoodawards.com).

For additional show information visit laautoshow.com.

MEDIA REGISTRATION

Registration is now open for the Media and Industry preview day on Thursday November 16. The LA Auto Show's press and B2B gathering is an opportunity for the global community and key decision makers to gather in Southern California for the latest debuts, product announcements, networking opportunities and more.

Registration is accessible at laautoshow.com/media-and-industry-day

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW® (LA AUTO SHOW®)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show® is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California.

The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center.

For media inquiries, please email media@laautoshow.com

