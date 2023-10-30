BulletinHealthcare Launches Dermatology Advances & Research in Collaboration with Cleveland Clinic

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BulletinHealthcare, a leading provider of news briefings for top U.S. medical associations, announced today that it has launched a new publication for dermatologists, Dermatology Advances & Research, in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic.

Cleveland Clinic is one of the country's top hospitals and is nationally ranked as the No. 2 hospital in the world, according to Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2023 list.

Dermatology Advances & Research – distributed via email Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays by 8 a.m. ET – provides dermatologists with daily news and research so they can begin each day fully informed of the latest developments in their field. BulletinHealthcare's analyst team reviews thousands of sources, including medical journals, online news outlets, national and local television programs, newspapers, and magazines, just to name a few.

"BulletinHealthcare is excited to expand our collaboration with the renowned Cleveland Clinic and its Center for Continuing Education with our eighth collaborative news briefing," said Matt McGuire, Head of BulletinHealthcare. "Dermatology Advances & Research will bring dermatologists the latest news on research; pathology and dermatology; oncology and dermatology; drug and device updates; and general dermatology news."

Anthony Fernandez, MD, PhD, Cleveland Clinic's Director of Medical and Inpatient Dermatology and Center for Continuing Education Medical Director, noted that "Dermatology Advances & Research offers cutting-edge news briefings covering all aspects of dermatology, making readers aware of high-impact research findings as soon as they are released. These easy-to-read briefings allow dermatologists to incorporate practice-changing findings into their clinics immediately so that they can provide optimal care to their patients."

