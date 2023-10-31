Hedgeye Empowers College Students With Complimentary Investment Research Subscriptions

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedgeye Risk Management, a renowned leader in independent investment research and online financial media, has unveiled a transformative initiative to offer free investing research subscriptions to current college students.

"I'm growing increasingly concerned about the widening gap between the elites and everyone else," says Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough. "That widening gap is in both wealth and opportunity. This is just one initiative we're working on at Hedgeye that aims to change that."

Eligible students can now access a year of Hedgeye's top-tier investment products at no cost by simply registering with their active college email address here. These students gain access to an array of insightful resources:

The Early Look: A data-driven daily market newsletter authored by Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough , delivering Macro insights, core ETF positions, and more.

The Macro Show: A live 30-minute investing webcast, hosted by Keith McCullough at 9:00 am ET , providing a comprehensive outlook for the day before the market opens.

Risk Range ™ Signals: A proprietary tool that delivers 20+ daily risk ranges on the major asset classes, stocks and ETFs to help you buy low and sell high.

Hedgeye University: A 90-minute investing masterclass featuring video lessons from McCullough, where he expounds on Hedgeye's unique data-driven methodology, emphasizing math over narratives.

Addressing Financial Challenges

In the current climate of elevated inflation, many Americans, including established professionals, find it increasingly challenging to afford essentials such as housing, fuel, and groceries. College students, who often graduate with more debt than savings, face even greater financial hurdles.

Hedgeye aims to alleviate some of these challenges by offering an in-depth understanding of their investment processes and research, which would typically cost $1,318 per year. This exclusive offer extends free access to Hedgeye's daily market and economic insights for an entire year.

Empowering the Next Generation

Before becoming a Wall Street hedge fund manager and founding Hedgeye Risk Management in 2008, Keith McCullough came to the U.S. from Thunder Bay, Ontario (Canada), with the goal of paying off his debts and student loans from Yale University. Now, he's extending his hand to the current generation of students.

"I've walked in their shoes — a college student with big dreams and a big debt burden," explains McCullough. "I want to level the playing field. My team and I are committed to helping the next generation of investors get a head start in their financial journey. This initiative is my way of paying it forward."

Hundreds of college students have already seized this opportunity, and a friendly competition is underway to see which universities generate the most sign-ups. The current leaderboard stands as follows:

SUNY-Binghamton University of North Carolina University of Southern California University of Vermont UCLA Arizona State University Michigan State University Yale University New York University Georgetown University

Open Invitation

Hedgeye welcomes students from all backgrounds, and there is no limit to the number of free subscriptions available. All current students are encouraged to seize this limited-time opportunity by providing their email address through this link.

ABOUT HEDGEYE RISK MANAGEMENT

Hedgeye Risk Management is an independent investment research and online financial media firm. Focused exclusively on generating and delivering investment ideas in a proven buy-side process, the firm combines quantitative, bottom-up and macro analysis with an emphasis on timing.

The Hedgeye team features some of the world's most regarded research analysts covering Macro, Financials, Healthcare, Retail, REITs, Technology, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure (GLL), Restaurants, Industrials, Consumer Staples, Cannabis, Communications, China, Housing, Materials, and Washington policy analysis.

