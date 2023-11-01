The 1916 Company Joins Official Network Authorized to Sell Rolex Certified Pre-Owned Watches

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1916 Company, a newly established company comprising WatchBox, Govberg, Radcliffe, and Hyde Park Jewelers, announces its launch of the Rolex Certified Pre-Owned program in partnership with Rolex.

The 1916 Company proudly offers a large selection of Rolex Certified Pre-Owned watches available to purchase, presented both online (govbergwatches.com and radcliffejewelers.com) and within dedicated Rolex CPO environments at Official Rolex Jeweler locations in Philadelphia, PA; Baltimore, MD; Newark, DE; Denver, CO; Newport Beach, CA; and Scottsdale, AZ. The collection spans from Professional to Classic models, including some of the most iconic Rolex references, such as a Paul Newman Daytona and a number of other highly sought-after models.

In an effort to provide additional service to all clients and to support the needs of the Rolex CPO program, The 1916 Company also opened a new Rolex Authorized Service Center, operated by Rolex-trained watchmakers and technicians, located within a mile of The 1916 Company's headquarters. Capable of servicing many Rolex watches each year, the new service center will allow The 1916 Company to ensure that all watches sold through its Rolex CPO program uphold the brand's unparalleled quality standards and meet client satisfaction, while delivering superior after-sales service.

"We are honored to partner with Rolex in their Certified Pre-Owned program, showcasing our years of experience and dedication to delivering the finest pre-owned client experience," shared Danny Govberg of The 1916 Company. "Together, we will set a new standard for the world of collectible luxury watches and the realm of certified pre-owned, offering an unparalleled client experience befitting the heritage and excellence of Rolex."

The Rolex Certified Pre-Owned program offers clients the opportunity to purchase pre-owned watches that are at least three years old at the time of resale, and have been certified as authentic by the brand, guaranteeing their proper functioning. Each Rolex CPO watch comes in a distinctive pouch, accompanied by a Rolex Certified Pre-Owned seal and a two-year international Rolex guarantee card. This guarantee affirms the watch's authenticity and performance for two years from the date of purchase, an outstanding benefit bringing security and peace of mind to clients of The 1916 Company.

The 1916 Company's curated collection represents an impressive assortment of Certified Pre-Owned Rolex watches that adhere to the uncompromising quality standards set forth by the brand. Given that Rolex watches are built to last, they often change hands over the years, passed down through the generations or traded throughout one's collecting journey. Integral to this is the guarantee of authenticity, proper functioning, and aesthetic and mechanical excellence, which both Rolex and The 1916 Company will proudly stand behind.

ABOUT THE 1916 COMPANY

The 1916 Company is the world's leading destination and global community for collectible luxury watches and fine jewelry. Comprising more than 20 boutiques and Collector's Lounges in important watch markets worldwide, The 1916 Company brings together the legacies of WatchBox, Govberg Jewelers, Radcliffe Jewelers, and Hyde Park Jewelers to offer a curated selection of timepieces – both new and pre-owned – by the most respected watch brands, a dynamic media platform, and the support of trusted client advisors. The 1916 Company's vibrant community extends from coast to coast and around the world. Learn more at www.the1916company.com.

Govberg Jewelers

www.govbergwatches.com

Philadelphia

1529 Walnut Street | Philadelphia, PA 19102 | 215.546.6505

--

Radcliffe Jewelers

www.radcliffejewelers.com

Baltimore

1848 Reisterstown Road | Baltimore, MD 21208 | 410.484.2900

Newark

The Christiana Mall | 115 Christiana Mall | Newark, DE 19702 | 302.444.0440

--

Hyde Park Jewelers

www.hydeparkjewelers.com

Denver

Cherry Creek Shopping Center | 3000 E. First Avenue; Suite 243 | Denver, CO 80206 | 303.333.4446

Newport Beach

Fashion Island | 817 Newport Center Drive | Newport Beach, CA 92660 | 949.721.9010

Scottsdale

7014 E. Camelback Road; Suite 1092 | Scottsdale, AZ 85251 | 602.667.3541

