The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) announces 2nd Annual Science Symposium

The free interactive online event provides an in-depth look into the science supporting fragrance safety

MAHWAH, N.J., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon the success of last year's event, The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) will hold its second virtual Annual Science Symposium on November 29, 2023, sharing the latest advancements in the field:

We've Got It Covered. RIFM's 2nd Annual Science Symposium logo (PRNewswire)

The clustering of fragrance ingredients into similar safety profiles

Ensuring the safe use of Natural Complex Substances (NCS, or "Naturals")

RIFM's Environmental Framework 2.0

New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) focusing on alternatives to animal testing

Registration for the free event is now open at https://events.hubilo.com/weve-got-it-covered.

During the four-hour, multi-track symposium, RIFM's scientists will highlight recently published and ongoing research that will significantly impact the future of the science supporting fragrance safety. In addition, RIFM's staff will provide details and answer audience questions about its internationally recognized safety assessment program.

"This year's symposium will provide fragrance safety stakeholders worldwide the opportunity to meet and interact with RIFM scientists and staff as well as several of RIFM's collaborators working to ensure that the world can safely enjoy their favorite fragranced products," explained RIFM's Safety Assessment Manager, Danielle Botelho, Ph.D.

"Collaboration, strategy, and global solutions are the three keywords that drive this year's event, setting the tone for a powerful discussion to shape the future of fragrance safety," said RIFM President Anne Marie Api, Ph.D. "Everyone from those creating fragrances to regulators and consumers can ask questions and gain insights into the science supporting the safe use of fragranced products."

WHEN: November 29, 2023, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM (noon) EST

WHERE: https://events.hubilo.com/weve-got-it-covered.

The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) assesses the safety of fragrance ingredients by the most current, internationally accepted guidelines—and has done so since its founding in 1966. RIFM's fragrance ingredient Safety Assessment program draws from its comprehensive database of over 75,000 references, more than 135,000 human health and environmental studies, and the existing scientific literature. All of RIFM's findings are reviewed and approved by an independent panel of academic experts, The Expert Panel for Fragrance Safety (fragrancesafetypanel.org), with no ties to the fragrance industry, and submitted for peer-reviewed publication in the scientific literature. In addition, all of RIFM's published Safety Assessments and Research are free to the public via fragrancematerialsafetyresource.elsevier.com.

