Invert Launches Latest Enhancements to its Climate Action Platform for Enterprise to Empower Sustainability Culture in the Workplace

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Invert Inc. ("Invert" or "the Company") , a leading carbon reduction and removal company, announced today the latest release of its Climate Action Platform for Enterprise with major updates to the Climate Action Hub that further allow organizations to advance corporate sustainability and climate action through meaningful employee engagement. New features in this release include:

Updated dashboard view of the Climate Action Hub (CNW Group/INVERT INC.) (PRNewswire)

Enterprise Action Cards: Enterprises are now able to create custom Actions Cards that accelerate their corporate sustainability program, leveraging different card types - content, quizzes, feedback, polls, and actions - to align engagement to organizational goals.

AI Action Advisor linked to Action Cards: Leveraging generative AI, the Platform now allows an enterprise to incorporate its sustainability program and data into the Platform, creating a highly personalized employee experience whereby the AI Advisor acts as copilot to empower employees with meaningful insights into each outcome-driven, gamified Action Card.

Enterprise-grade Climate Action Hub: New tools and dashboards allow heads of Sustainability, HR, Procurement, and Finance to easily manage the Platform and access real-time data and feedback related to sustainability initiatives.

"We're excited to continue to deliver on our enterprise promise through the new features introduced in this release, including the opportunity to ingrain actual sustainability commitments, targets, and successes into the platform's AI Action Advisor," says Rade Kovacevic, co-CEO at Invert. "Through these enhancements, enterprises are even better positioned to turn their sustainability ambitions into action through active and measurable employee engagement aligned to their corporate decarbonization goals."

Whether the goal is increasing staff understanding of sustainability work currently underway, improving sustainability outcomes through active staff engagement, or decreasing Scope 3 emissions, the Invert Climate Action Platform is a powerful tool to accelerate enterprise sustainability programs.

To learn more about the latest release of the Climate Action Platform and secure a demo, please visit www.invert.world.

About Invert

A certified B Corp, Invert is a leading carbon-reduction company committed to empowering individuals, communities, and businesses to take bold climate action. With a mission to drive global goals for decarbonization, Invert is dedicated to making a measurable impact on our planet's future. We empower action through carbon project origination and financing, sourcing high-integrity carbon credits for businesses, and providing a software platform for organizations to bring employees along the climate-action journey.

Please visit our website for more information: invert.world

