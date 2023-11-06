NAPA Remains #1 for Anesthesia Management Services in 2023 Black Book Survey

Seventh Consecutive Year as the Nation's Most Trusted Anesthesia Provider

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is honored to announce our seventh consecutive year as the nation's highest-ranked vendor for Anesthesia Management Services, as reported by the independent Black Book Market Research. The Black Book survey results are determined by over 800,000 independent ballots from healthcare professionals and clinicians nationwide, representing over 117,000 healthcare institutions. Black Book has been recognized as a Top 25 international market research niche firm for more than 20 years, with a focus on technology, healthcare, pharmaceutical, procurement, higher education, finance, and business services.

Rafael Cartagena, MD, NAPA CEO, said, "NAPA's continued place as the top organization for anesthesia management services—as identified by this robust survey of our peers and clients—speaks to the tremendous clinical excellence, compassion, and collaboration of our front-line anesthesia teams across the country, and the relationships cultivated by our regional leadership teams. Even in a dynamic and difficult healthcare market, NAPA consistently proves its ability to deliver trusted, stable, and high-quality patient-centered anesthesia services."

This 2023 recognition by Black Book is one of many proud achievements. NAPA remains on the Becker's Hospital Review list of "150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare." We are the only anesthesia organization with billing and revenue cycle systems certified in information security by HITRUST. Moreover, the NAPA Anesthesia Patient Safety Institute (NAPSI) — our AHRQ-approved Patient Safety Organization —continues to deliver quality innovation with the NAPSI Anesthesia Risk Alerts (ARA) program. The ARA program earned the 2022 Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Award (National Level Innovation) from the National Quality Forum and The Joint Commission. This year, the ARA program also received the 2023 Patient Safety Award from the American Society of Health Care Risk Management (ASHRM).

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company. Our nearly 5,000 clinicians serve more than 2 million patients annually at nearly 400 healthcare facilities in 22 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

