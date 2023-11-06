Oxygen Esports Announces Call of Duty League® 2024 Major I Tournament to be Held in Partnership with Live Nation at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oxygen Esports-Owned Boston Breach Welcomes Call of Duty League® Franchises and Fans to Boston for the First Major of the 2024 Season

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxygen Esports (OXG), the largest esports organization in New England announced today that they will host the first Call of Duty League® (CDL) Major tournament of the 2024 season in partnership with Live Nation at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. For the second year in a row, the tournament welcomes esports fans from across the globe to Boston, where nearly 15,000 guests are expected to attend over the course of the weekend. Oxygen Esports-owned franchise, the Boston Breach, will compete for their share of the $500,000 prize pool. The tournament will take place from Thursday, January 25 through Sunday, January 28, 2024 with tickets on sale today.

"We're thrilled to be welcoming our partners, our fans and the rest of the teams back to Boston to kick off the CDL season with Major I," said Oxygen Esports President & Co-Founder Murph Vandervelde. "Oxygen Esports and the Boston Breach have established Boston as a destination for esports and this tournament fortifies our position in this ever-growing industry. Being the largest esports event that has ever been hosted in Boston, diehard fans and those curious about the world of professional esports can expect a weekend full of excitement and unique experiences."

Located at Fenway Park, MGM Music Hall is a multi-purpose performing arts center that can accommodate up to 5,000 guests. Opened in August 2022, MGM Music Hall at Fenway is operated by Fenway Music Company, a joint venture between Fenway Sports Management and Live Nation.

"We're honored to have the opportunity to host the Call of Duty League community at MGM Music Hall at Fenway for the second consecutive year in a row, uniting fans and players in Boston for this incredible esports event," said Lauren Fabrucci, Director of Sales for Live Nation. "We look forward to making it a memorable event for all that attend."

During the Call of Duty League® Major I, Oxygen Esports will also host a Call of Duty® Challengers tournament, the CDL's amateur circuit, steps away from MGM Music Hall at the Citizen's House of Blues Boston. 96 teams from across the world will compete for the Challengers title. The winners will vie for their piece of $75,000 as all four Challenger regions take each other on in a battle to become the next CDL superstar.

To purchase tickets for the Call of Duty League® Major I at MGM Music Hall, visit the event information page on Ticketmaster. Your ticket will give you access to watch the Challengers competition, which is first come, first serve due to limited capacity. VIP Tickets will go on sale on November 6, 2023 at 10am EST and general admission will go on sale on November 9, 2023 at 10am EST. For more information on the event follow the Boston Breach on Instagram and Twitter.

Oxygen Esports ("OXG"), established in 2020, is New England's premier multi-title esports organization. Headquartered in Foxborough, Massachusetts and backed by some of Boston's most prominent sports and gaming experts, OXG is breathing new life into the team landscape with a data driven approach to talent acquisition and fan base engagement, proven in the market by its track record of success. Today, OXG competes in some of the most prestigious esports leagues, including Call of Duty League™ (Boston Breach), Overwatch League™ (Boston Uprising), Rainbow Six Siege North American League, Rocket League Championship Series, Valorant and others.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com .

