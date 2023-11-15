AFAXYS' RONDA DEAN AWARDED 2023 STEVIE AWARD FOR WOMEN IN BUSINESS

Advancing affordable access to sexual and reproductive healthcare

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Afaxys, LLC, today announced that Ronda Dean, CEO, President, and Co-Founder of Afaxys, was awarded a Silver Stevie® Award in the Women Helping Women Business category in the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business award.

More than 1,600 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories. Ronda's acknowledgment in the Women Helping Women Business category is representative of the Afaxys mission she co-founded 15 years ago – to provide affordable access to sexual and reproductive healthcare (i.e., contraception) to all providers and their patients.

Earlier in her career, Ronda shattered the glass ceiling in the male-dominated pharmaceutical industry holding numerous leadership positions, only stepping away for a stint at a non-profit, where she saw first-hand the inequities of the healthcare system. Ignited by her calling, Ronda returned to the pharma industry to launch Afaxys.

"Ronda has dedicated more than half of her career to helping women who seek contraceptive services from publicly funded clinics so they can control their own destiny, pursue higher education, and advance their economic outlook," said Dr. Kristen Feldman, VP Medical Affairs. "Her passion, entrepreneurial spirit, and tenacity have allowed her to grow Afaxys from a startup, to one of the largest providers of oral and emergency contraceptives in U.S. public health clinics."

Under Ronda's leadership, Afaxys has profitably launched 10 oral contraceptives, an emergency contraceptive, and an injectable anesthetic. She's successfully executed a $20 million capitalization strategy and has strategically partnered to expand contraceptive optionality with five pharmaceutical companies. Through its family of companies, Afaxys currently serves more than 8,800 health centers, has distributed 27.5 million months of contraception, and provided 6.3 million emergency contraceptives from 2013 – 2022.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of winners in all categories are available at https://stevieawards.com/women/2023-stevie-award-winners.

About Afaxys

Afaxys, whose name is derived from a combination of affordable and access, uniquely partners with community and public health, and private industry to ensure healthcare providers have stable pricing and reliable access to the products and services they need to care for their patients.

The Afaxys enterprise comprises a family of companies that operate under two wholly owned subsidiaries: Afaxys Pharma, LLC and Afaxys Group Services, LLC (AGS). Afaxys Pharma provides a broad portfolio of branded and generic contraceptives to the public healthcare market. AGS is a strategic sourcing operation that negotiates favorable pricing across a broad base of products and services through its Group Purchasing Organization and emapp. For more information visit www.afaxys.com.

