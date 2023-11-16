ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "SHOULD SAME-SEX MARRIAGE BE RECOGNIZED BY THE CHURCH AND STATE?"

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are curious about the current sexual culture in our country. This month, the company surveyed over 1000 people, asking if same-sex marriage should be recognized by the church and state. And the responses may surprise you.

While almost 56% of the respondents agreed that same-sex marriage should be recognized both religiously and legally, and additional 10% agreed but with certain restrictions imposed. Just over 26% of those polled said same-sex marriage should not be recognized by church and state, and 10% weren't sure.

While the right to same-sex marriage is currently protected nationwide, more than 30 states still have same-sex marriage bans in their constitutions and/or legislation.

"At the end of the day, adults should be able to choose who they want to love and spend their lives with," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, CST, and resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "No matter your sexual orientation, I don't believe marriage should be regulated by the government. While advancements have been made in the LGBTQ+ community and with same-sex marriage, there is still much work to be done."

"Adam & Eve encourages adults to explore their sexuality within their own comfort levels and boundaries," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve. "We are happy to provide options and accessories for every stage and type of relationship."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

