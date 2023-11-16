BEYOND BOUNDARIES: REVAMPED 2024 KIA SORENTO BOLSTERED WITH HEAD-TURNING STYLE, NEXT-GENERATION TECH AND X-PRO VERSION

Confident facelifted exterior design : Boxy, upright hood imparts a bolder character to Sorento, enhanced by striking Star Map lighting design

Tech-savvy and futuristic cabin elevates interior : Available panoramic curved display features Kia's next-generation, ultramodern Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) system

Blazing new trails in X-Pro style : Newly added Sorento X-Pro is ready for happier trails with increased towing capacity 1 and off-road hardware including unique 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tires

Electrified versions expected later in 2024 : Refreshed Sorento HEV2 and PHEV expected later next year

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Refusing to trail behind in the midsize three-row SUV segment, the refreshed 2024 Kia Sorento made its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show today with a strikingly confident exterior redesign, an uplevel premium interior with next-generation technology, and a newly added X-Pro variant geared up for more thrilling outdoor excursions. Infused with a number of innovative elements borrowed from the 2024 EV9, the 2024 Sorento seamlessly marries advanced technology and rugged appeal.

"The Sorento continues to be a key player in the success of our capable SUV lineup, and it's notably credited as the pioneer that introduced the popular X-Line model series," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "The newly added Sorento X-Pro brings it full circle, and with Kia's latest tech and design refinements, we are confident the Sorento will not just lead the segment, but blaze ahead of it."

The 2024 Sorento is expected to go on sale in the first quarter of 2024 in LX, S, EX, SX, and SX-P trims, with the X-Line available on EX and above and X-Pro on SX-P. Sorento HEV and PHEV models are anticipated to hit dealerships later next year as 2025 models.

A Powerful and Assertive SUV Image

The Sorento's confident stance was achieved by combining Kia's "Opposites United" design philosophy with the concept of "Bold for Nature." The upright front hood and squared off edges are reminiscent of the award-winning Telluride, with its distinctive amber daytime running lights reimagined on the Sorento for a sleek and modern aesthetic. Around back, vertical taillamps are unmistakably Telluride. From the EV9's playbook, the Sorento boasts a broad and rectangular front grille, complemented by vertically stacked LED projector headlamps that emphasize the front end. The constellation inspired Star Map lighting elements in the front and rear lend the Sorento a futuristic edge, while the front and lower bumpers incorporate a wider skid plate garnish for extra rugged appeal.

Within the cabin, horizontal features such as the air vents and controls give the interior a streamlined and modern aesthetic, creating a sense of openness. At the heart of the interior's transformation is an available panoramic curved display that integrates dual 12.3-inch screens3 (panoramic panel with 4.3-inch TFT and 12.3-inch screen is standard). Borrowed from the Telluride and Sportage, the Sorento's exterior color options now include Midnight Lake Blue and Dawning Red. In the HEV and PHEV versions scheduled for later in 2024, an available lush Dust Blue interior color palette provides a relaxed and inviting ambiance.

For Outdoor Aficionados: X-Line and X-Pro

The X-Line continues to add an extra dose of rugged flair. Upgrades include a center-locking differential, bridge-type roof rack4, X-Line front and rear bumpers with a molded-in skid plate garnish, and a unique gloss-black front grille with 20-inch gloss black wheels. X-Line emblems adorn the exterior and inside, leather-trimmed seatbacks are embossed with the X-Line logo.

For those seeking a great adventure, the X-Pro scales up its capability with standard 17-inch wheels offering a larger tire sidewall for standard BF Goodrich all-terrain tires, an ideal set-up for tackling more challenging trails. With increased towing capacity up to 4,000 lbs., the X-Pro can tow1 a travel trailer for an elevated camping adventure. X-Pro emblems inside and out signal the SUV's presence.

In response to the growing popularity of earth-toned elements in SUVs, both X-Line and X-Pro offer rich interior color combinations in new Olive Brown and Sage hues. A matte, open pore wood garnish completes the overall premium feel inside the cabin. On the outside, an alluring Jungle Green is available, as well as a unique Roadrider Brown inspired by the custom 2022 Sorento PHEV that competed in the 2021 Rebelle Rally.

Next-Gen Technology for the Digital Age

Following in the footsteps of the EV9, the Sorento is the second Kia to offer the brand's next-generation, ultramodern Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) operating system. This advanced system processes faster and in higher fidelity, with frequently used Quick Controls conveniently accessible with a swipe on the screen. As part of the new system, the Sorento is now equipped to receive over-the-air5 updates. USB-C ports conveniently located throughout the cabin help ensure mobile devices stay charged for passengers in all three rows. Wireless Android Auto6 and Apple CarPlay7 are standard on all trims.

Adding to the list of tech upgrades is the available advanced ultrawideband-based Digital Key 2.08, allowing customers to use their compatible Apple and Samsung smart devices or an NFC-enabled smart card as virtual vehicle keys to lock, unlock, and drive. This latest technology allows the driver to unlock the Sorento without having to hold their smartphone. Furthermore, these keys can be shared with friends and family over text messages on compatible devices.

Kia's roster of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems9 features 10 standard ADAS features including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)10, which has been upgraded to help detect pedestrians, cyclists in front of the vehicle, and oncoming vehicles while turning left at an intersection (FCA-JT), and can help prevent collisions with them under certain circumstances. Other standard staples to the ADAS suite include Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) and Lane Following Assist (LFA)11.

Notable features added to the 2024 Sorento include Smart Cruise Control-Machine Learning12 (SCC-ML), which is designed to adapt to and match the driver's driving style with certain inputs like accelerating and braking patterns. Available Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA-2)13 with automatic lane change is a driver convenience system that can help maintain a predetermined distance from the vehicle detected in front, keep the vehicle within detected lane markers on certain highways, and assist in lane changes under certain conditions. Other available features include Digital Camera Mirror14® and Surround-View Monitor (SVM)15, designed to provide a wider picture in reversing and parking scenarios, using cameras around the Sorento to display a 360-degree view.

Consistent Performance

The Sorento, available in FWD or AWD, maintains its composed ride and performance. The LX and S trims come standard with the 2.5-liter I-4 GDI engine that produces 191 horsepower and 181 lb.-ft. of torque, matched to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Upper trims including the X-Line and X-Pro deliver a power boost with 281 horses and 311 lb.-ft. of torque via a 2.5-liter turbocharged I-4 GDI matched to an 8-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

Available on certain trims and standard on the X-Line and X-Pro, active on-demand all-wheel drive16 is designed to provide enhanced driving performance in a variety of circumstances, with a center locking differential that can split power equally between the front and rear wheels for more severe environments. Torque vectoring is designed to increase traction by predicting which wheel will best utilize power, enhancing stability in corners, and giving the vehicle more precise handling dynamics.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

