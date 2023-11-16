Deloitte: Consumers Believe Generative AI Could Make Health Care More Affordable

New survey indicates health is a top-reason consumers are using Generative AI and they're optimistic about its potential

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Key takeaways

Fifty-three percent of consumers surveyed believe Generative AI could improve access to health care .

Forty-six percent of consumers said Generative AI had the potential to make health care more affordable .

Sixty-nine percent rated information they received from Generative AI as either very reliable or extremely reliable .

Seventy-one percent of consumers currently using Generative AI thought it could revolutionize health care delivery.

Why this matters

Consumers and health care systems not only share concerns about rising costs, high interest rates, inflation, and clinician burnout, but they also share optimism in a technology that may help alleviate some of these challenges — Generative AI. Generative AI is artificial intelligence that creates original content across various modalities (e.g., text, images, audio, code, voice, video) that would have previously taken human skill and expertise to create.

A new, nationally representative survey of 2,014 U.S. adults conducted by Deloitte's Center for Health Solutions (Center) found more than half of all survey respondents (53%) believe Generative AI could improve access to health care, and 46% of consumers said it had the potential to make health care more affordable. The Deloitte's Center research team explored consumers' preferences in its "2023 Health Care Consumer Survey."

Consumers ask Generative AI for health help

Health was one of the top reasons consumers cited for using Generative AI. Of those surveyed, 48% of consumers said they are using the technology while 84% have at least heard of it. Interestingly, consumers find Generative AI to be particularly reliable for health care with the vast majority of these users (69%) rating the information as either very reliable or extremely reliable. The researchers found that 1 in 5 consumers who accessed Generative AI for health and wellness used it to learn about medical conditions.

Key quote

"At a time when health care costs are a growing concern for many consumers, our survey shows that they believe Generative AI may be the key to reducing costs, improving access, and leveraging it to improve their well-being. Hearing from consumers gives us valuable insights into areas of key concern to adopt this technology across health care. Their perspectives can help us define a roadmap for adoption and industry role out that both helps to protect consumers and supports providers, payers and innovators to develop solutions that can drive optimal outcomes."

— Asif Dhar, M.D., vice chair and U.S. life sciences and health care industry leader, Deloitte LLP

Be honest with me doc

Consumers appear to be on board with clinicians who use Generative AI to provide additional information about their conditions (e.g., treatment options), and for reviewing or interpreting lab results. However, they seem to be less comfortable with providers who might use Generative AI for decisions about their care (e.g., diagnosis, triage and nature of treatment). The research also found that 4 in 5 consumers think it is important or extremely important that their health care provider disclose when they are using Generative AI for their health needs. Consumer preferences about Generative AI could encourage health care organizations to develop transparent processes and design regulatory and patient-protection programs that reflect consumer concerns.

Key quote

"Generative AI is an important evolution in the digital transformation journey that life sciences and health care companies are currently navigating. While it offers tremendous possibility for improving health experiences, access, and even growing the bottom line, organizations should prioritize governance and building a trustworthy framework that can not only be maintained but sustained to truly deliver on the future of health."

— Bill Fera, M.D., principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP

About Generative AI at Deloitte

Deloitte continues to scale its AI capabilities, alliances and offerings following the introduction of its Generative AI practice in 2023. Deloitte offers a full spectrum of tailored AI service offerings supporting clients at every stage of their transformational journey, from developing enterprise AI strategies to implementing business-driven Generative AI solutions across multiple businesses including Cloud, Cyber, and Strategy & Analytics. Deloitte is infusing Generative AI applications and capabilities across the enterprise to drive productivity and deeper domain expertise for greater client impact. Building on Deloitte's proprietary and deep knowledge of industries and domains, enriched with other data and insights, Deloitte is rolling out purpose specific Large Language Models (LLMs) and chatbots to support specialized teams across its business. These applications and productivity tools are focused on proprietary functional and industry content that is applied with Deloitte's Trustworthy AI™ framework, managing AI risks such as hallucinations, and improving user confidence and trust. Additionally, Deloitte is increasing AI fluency and training the next generation of AI talent via the AI Academy, a Deloitte Technology Academy (DTA) program. DTA will train over 120,000 professionals by this fiscal year in leading-edge technology skills including AI, Cloud, and Cyber as part of an investment of more than $1.4 billion in technology learning and development initiatives to boost skills in the application of key technology areas, including AI, to key industry and functional issues.

