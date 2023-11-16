DENSO Digs Deep to Win Supplier Excellence Award from Caterpillar Inc.

Company recognized by Caterpillar's Resource Industries division, is among 20 of Caterpillar's more than 6,600 suppliers to earn excellence status

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, has won a Supplier Excellence Award 2023 from Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), establishing it among an exceptional supplier group that met or exceeded rigorous requirements and achieved world-class certification levels. Of Caterpillar's more than 6,600 direct suppliers worldwide, only 20 earned excellence status this year.

At DENSO, it begins with people. (PRNewsFoto/Denso International) (PRNewswire)

Caterpillar procurement leadership presented the award at their Supplier Excellence Recognition event in Grapevine, Texas, on September 26. With Caterpillar's global presence across multiple industries, this coveted award demonstrates DENSO's excellence in meeting customer commitments.

During the award ceremony, Pam Heminger, Senior Vice President for the Strategic Procurement and Planning Division said, "Simply put, Caterpillar suppliers are the front-end of our value chain to ensure we deliver innovative products and services that make our customers more successful. By working together, we can deliver on our purpose to help our customers build a better, more sustainable world."

DENSO earned its recognition for outstanding quality, delivery, compliance and support of its heavy-duty starter and alternator business. During the awards ceremony, Caterpillar also praised DENSO for the exceptional performance of and service provided for its engine control unit.

DENSO's team behind the heavy-duty starter and alternator for Caterpillar is distributed worldwide, with team members in functions like design, production, sales, quality and delivery located in Japan; Spain; the U.K.; Southfield, Michigan; and Waterloo, Iowa.

"This award is a true testament of our dedicated team in North America, our global collaboration and our strong partnership with Caterpillar," said Dan Ronayne, director of Sales at DENSO's North American headquarters in Southfield. "We are honored to be one of Caterpillar's trusted suppliers and look forward to growing our relationship as we strive to innovate for a greener, safer future in the heavy-duty industry and beyond."

While DENSO has supplied the heavy-duty industry for years, the award comes as the company continues to expand its focus beyond traditional automotive areas, including mobility, agritech and urban air mobility.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 200 facilities worldwide to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 165,000 global employees pursue rewarding careers while paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, DENSO in North America generated $11.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

