NextName Collaborates with Tru Western Fragrances for a Powerful Marketing Campaign Featuring University of Illinois Volleyball Players

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NextName, a leading NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) company, is proud to announce its collaboration with western fragrance trailblazer, Tru Western - Together, they are launching a dynamic marketing campaign showcasing the values of grit, family, teamwork, humility, and work ethic with the help of the talented University of Illinois Volleyball players.

This partnership is all about celebrating the values that unite college athletes and the Tru Western brand

In this unique collaboration, NextName teamed up with University of Illinois Volleyball athletes to create engaging short videos that authentically represent Tru Western's core brand values. The campaign aims to support college athletes and highlight the commitment and dedication needed to excel as a Division-1 athlete. It draws a parallel between the athletes' dedication and the values of the Tru Western brand.

Tom Segal, Director of Operations at NextName, said, "Our partnership with Tru Western is all about celebrating the values that unite college athletes and the Tru Western brand. We believe in the power of storytelling and are thrilled to showcase the hard work, dedication, and shared values that connect these athletes with Tru Western Fragrances."

The NextName and Tru Western campaign extends beyond the University of Illinois Volleyball team. This collaboration is actively seeking college athletes nationwide who have compelling stories to share, ones that revolve around grit, family, teamwork, humility, and a strong work ethic. College athletes interested in participating can connect with us by emailing info@nextname.io to explore the chance to collaborate with Tru Western, receive fragrance samples, and earn NIL compensation for their inspiring narratives. To learn more about this campaign, please visit nextname.io/truwestern.

About NextName:

NextName is a leading NIL company dedicated to helping student-athletes maximize their earning potential and share their stories with the world. Through innovative partnerships and opportunities, NextName connects college athletes with brands, ensuring they can capitalize on their name, image, and likeness while continuing to excel on the field, court, or in the classroom. For more information, please visit https://nextname.io

About Tru Western Fragrances:

Founded in 1969, Tru Western, part of the Tru Fragrance & Beauty portfolio, operates out of Willowbrook, Illinois and New York City. A global leader in beauty brand creation and partnerships, Tru's portfolio spans Tru Western, including licensed fragrances in partnership with Wrangler, Yellowstone, and Professional Bull Riders; Gen-Z favorite Le Monde Gourmand; and fragrance-as-wellness brand Lake & Skye. For more information, visit TruFragrance.com

