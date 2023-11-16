Path Mental Health Expands Executive Team with New CCO, COO, and GC

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Path Mental Health, a leading behavioral health company, is announcing several key executive appointments to support the company's growing business and mission of making mental healthcare work for everyone.

Path Mental Health Logo (PRNewswire)

Jay Meyers joins Path as the company's Chief Commercial Officer. Jay, formerly of Quartet Health, brings over 25 years of experience leading growth and development at healthcare organizations. He previously served as the first Chief Growth Officer for Elevance's (formerly Anthem) Diversified Business Group, now known as Carelon, a multi-billion dollar healthcare services business.

Path welcomes Jay as CCO at a pivotal moment for the company. As Path scales to provide services nationwide, Jay will oversee payer partnership growth to expand the number of covered patients Path serves and continue to drive cost efficiencies for insurance networks and health systems.

Additionally, Path welcomed David Katcher as Chief Operating Officer. He previously served as Head of Global Operations at Lyft, and brings extensive knowledge in operations and marketplace business dynamics. He comes most recently from hospitality platform AvantStay where he served as COO. David has spent the past 15 years in operational leadership roles at hyper-growth startups, from early stage through IPO. His background will be particularly valuable to Path as the organization works to expand services in all 50 states while balancing patient demand with provider network growth.

Tracey Scraba , formerly Chief Privacy Officer at CVS Health, also joins Path as the company's first General Counsel. She brings with her over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry. She most recently served as Deputy General Counsel at Signify Health, where she oversaw the Home and Community Services legal team, along with the Privacy Office. Prior to that, she was at Aetna, where she spent several years working in various legal roles, including Chief Privacy Officer and general counsel for Aetna Behavioral Health. Tracey's healthcare industry and privacy background will be instrumental as Path expands its services into new geographic and healthcare markets.

Founded in 2019, Path Mental Health is a quality-first behavioral health company. Founders Josh Bruno and Gabe Diop started the company after each experiencing the loss of loved ones due to substance use disorder. They began on a mission to improve care for people experiencing addiction, then realized there was a related, broader need for high-quality care solutions for mental healthcare access. In just four years, the company has grown into a diverse network of over 8,000 therapists and psychiatric nurse practitioners working with every major insurer, covering more than 100 million lives. These new key executive hires will bring Path into the next chapter of growth as the company prepares to offer covered mental health services nationwide by early next year.

Over 65 million Americans suffer from a treatable mental health issue — that's 1 out of every 5 people, many of whom struggle to find access to a licensed therapist or mental health provider. When a patient does find an available therapist, it often takes 4 to 6 weeks to get an appointment. Behavioral health patients also struggle to understand what they will pay, when they have to pay it, and who will be billing them. Even after those hurdles have been met, the actual match matters. Being matched to the right provider is the first step to providing quality care.

Path aims to solve these problems. For patients, Path provides a fast, easy matching service — 96% of searches for a therapist result in a strong match. Path's network of over 8,000 licensed therapists represents over 80 clinical specialties and modalities, 39 languages, 18 faiths and religions, and a diverse range of backgrounds. Patients are matched with a provider who accepts their insurance, has availability, and meets their unique needs in less than 30 seconds, and typically have their first session in as few as two days. For providers, Path offers extensive administrative support, handling insurance credentialing, billing, scheduling, and more. For insurers and health systems, Path offers high-quality and measurable care through its network to increase patient access and decrease payer costs.

About Path Mental Health

Path Mental Health is a remote-first behavioral health company with 275 full-time employees across the United States. The company offers virtual and in-person individual (age 5+), couples, and family therapy, as well as psychiatric services. The company's diverse provider network consists of over 8,000 mental healthcare providers across those states. Path accepts most of the major insurance networks, including Aetna, Anthem, and United Healthcare. Since 2019, Path has helped more than a hundred thousand patients find affordable, quality, in-network therapy.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Path CCM, Inc.