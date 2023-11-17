The Forum "Panel 21: A Proposal to Leonardo da Vinci - Renaissance Man for the 21st Century" was Held in Shanghai

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 6 and 7, as one of academic events commemorating the 95th anniversary of the China Academy of Art,The New Liberal Arts Forum | Panel 21: A Proposal to Leonardo da Vinci - Renaissance Man for the 21st Century, hosted by China Academy of Art, and co-organized by National Institute of Art/Education and School of Intermedia Art of China Academy of Art, was held at Zhangjiang Science Hall in Shanghai, China.

(PRNewswire)

Scholars from all over the world and from a wide range of disciplines gathered at the forum, including Siegfried Zielinski, Anthony Dunne, Jean-Claude Ruano-Borbalan, Franco "Bifo" Berardi and Frank Fehrenbach, to talk on the subjects of "Integrated Learning" and "Renaissance Man" in the twenty-first century. In the upcoming years, it will also set the stage for further in-depth conversations, thought and practice.

"Panel 21: Art/Education in the 21st Century" is an ongoing, long-term program initiated by the National Institute of Art/Education. Centered around art, it contemplates and discusses the "Art/Education" of this era, seeking to transcend institutionalized education, and exploring a new humanistic education system that integrates body and mind, theory and practice. This year's Panel 21: A Proposal to Leonardo da Vinci - Renaissance Man for the 21st Century, standing as one of the "New Liberal Arts" Forums and the main forum of the 7th International Intermedia Art Festival, aims to revive Leonardo da Vinci's all-embracing personality. China Academy of Art hopes to explore a new perspective on art/science, and through education, to cultivate people into well-rounded individuals of today who do not merely entail an expertise in academic disciplines.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE China Academy of Art