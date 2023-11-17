MEDIA ALERT: Global Superstar Nathy Peluso Joins Dove to Champion Hair Self-Expression with #MyHairAMiModo Message on the Biggest Night in Latin Music

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, November 16, Dove and award-winning Argentine artist Nathy Peluso teamed up to advocate for hair positivity and self-expression on the biggest night in Latin music, encouraging women everywhere to embrace their individual hair profiles and wear their hair, their way, as part of the brand's #MyHairAMiModo campaign.

Last month, Dove announced #MyHairAMiModo in partnership with Latina advocates to help drive catalyzing conversations surrounding the limiting societal expectations associated with Latinas' hair and celebrate the beautiful diversity of hair within the community. As top artists gathered for the Latin music industry's biggest night in Sevilla, Spain, Nathy Peluso celebrated #MyHairAMiModo on the red carpet.

Known to express herself through her hair and bold style, Nathy helped amplify the #MyHairAMiModo message with the goal of encouraging women to embrace their diverse hair types and styles. Renowned hairstylist Iván Gómez partnered with Dove to style Nathy's hair for this iconic evening in Latin music.

"As a woman in this industry, I know firsthand the harmful stereotypes that women are up against, but despite what society's expectations may be, I love expressing myself through my hair and switching up my look at any moment. I remember when I cut my hair short, I received comments against the look, but it's important for me to feel free to wear my hair, my way – whether it's colored and cropped one day, or long and sleek the next, I embrace it all! I'm proud to join Dove and elevate the #MyHairAMiModo message during such an important evening, and I hope that I can help empower other Latinas and all women to wear their hair, their way too."

Dove research shows 9 out of 10 women feel pressured to style their hair according to society's expectations1, and as a community with diverse hair textures, types and colors, Latinas are no stranger to the societal pressure. Nathy, alongside Dove and other leading community voices, continue to drive meaningful conversations surrounding harmful hair stereotypes so that all women can wear the hair that makes them feel their most their most confident selves.

Together, let's say "no" to limiting societal expectations so we can say "yes" to #MyHairAMiModo. Learn more at Dove.com/myhairamimodo.

About the #MyHairAMiModo Campaign

Dove announced the launch of #MyHairAMiModo (translated to "my hair, my way") on October 17, 2023. Created alongside Latina community voices, #MyHairAMiModo is designed to drive meaningful conversations surrounding harmful hair stereotypes and champion hair positivity.

This campaign builds on the launch of the Dove Love Your Hair collection introduced earlier this year. This tailored wash & care collection effectively nourishes a range of hair textures, types, lengths, and colors, with the mission of encouraging women to proudly wear the hair that makes them, them.

For more information on this launch, please visit dove.com/myhairamimodo.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is rooted in care – proof, not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration, and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all, and to championing real representations of beauty in our advertising, communications and campaigns. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone, and the Dove mission is to ensure a positive experience with beauty is universally accessible to all.

For 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. This includes the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' and commitment to:

Portray women as they are in real life with honesty, diversity, and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type and style. Represent individuals with zero digital distortion, with all images approved by the women they feature. Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world with a goal to educate 250 million young people by 2030.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. Worldwide, we have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Seventh Generation, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

improving the health of the planet; improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

