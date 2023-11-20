New Capital Strengthens ProtaGene's Advanced Analytical Leadership in the Biologics and Cell and Gene Therapy Markets

HEILBRONN, Germany and BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProtaGene, a leading global contract research organization (CRO) dedicated to advanced analytics for biologics and cell and gene therapies, today announced additional investment from Ampersand Capital Partners.

Given the critical importance of advanced bioanalytics and product characterization for developing increasingly complex therapeutics, Ampersand has invested nearly $40 million within the past year to support ProtaGene's services and capacity expansions. This investment has allowed the organization to meet rebounding market demand among biologics developers, address increasingly complex analytical challenges, and deliver the growing product understanding and safety assurances required by global regulatory bodies.

Investments Fueled Capacity & Capabilities Expansions

Ampersand's investments have been pivotal in ProtaGene's worldwide expansion efforts, including establishing cutting-edge facilities in North America and Europe. Most recently, ProtaGene unveiled a brand-new, state-of-the-art lab and office headquarters in the Burlington BioCenter, located in Boston's rapidly growing biotechnology hub.

This capital has also been instrumental in enabling ProtaGene to enhance its global offerings, encompassing integration site analysis (ISA), a comprehensive suite of bioanalytical services (including biodistribution, vector shedding, and transgene expression analysis), Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) solutions, and specialized support for biosimilars. These advancements effectively address the ever-evolving needs of clients across the globe.

Funds Allocated for Industry-Leading Equipment and Services

The investment will enable ProtaGene to procure state-of-the-art equipment and technology for characterizing novel biologics and gene therapies. This intention underscores ProtaGene's mission to provide world-class solutions supporting the dynamic biopharmaceutical and cell and gene therapy sector.

Ampersand's continued investment in ProtaGene reflects its commitment to progressing innovation and excellence in advanced analytics, essential capabilities needed to enable the discovery and development of novel therapeutics addressing vexing disease states for patients worldwide.

About ProtaGene

ProtaGene is a world-leading CRO partner for the biopharmaceutical and cell and gene therapy industries. ProtaGene provides the most advanced, integrated, and complete protein and gene analytic capabilities and packages, from discovery to product commercialization. A unique combination of protein- and gene-based analytical platforms makes ProtaGene the leading analytic service provider in biologics and cell and gene therapy development. The organization operates four sites in Europe and North America and works in advanced therapeutic platforms with leading biopharmaceutical and gene therapy companies worldwide. For additional information, visit www.protagene.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

