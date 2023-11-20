Parker Waichman LLP Stands with 9/11 Victims Against Misguided Sympathies for Terrorism on Social Media Platforms

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Waichman LLP, a New York-based law firm representing victims and families affected by the tragic events of September 11, 2001, expresses profound outrage and dismay at the recent trend on TikTok involving the sharing of Osama bin Laden's "Letter to America."

It is deeply distressing and unacceptable that, two decades after the horrific attacks that claimed nearly 3,000 innocent lives, there are individuals who are not only revisiting but also promoting the dangerous and antisemitic views of a recognized terrorist leader. This act is not just a gross misrepresentation of historical facts; it is an insult to the memory of those who perished and a slap in the face to the families still grappling with the pain of their loss.

We stand in firm solidarity with the sentiments expressed by the White House and 9/11 Families United. There is no justification for spreading or sympathizing with the repugnant ideology that fueled the worst terrorist attack in American history. Such actions not only disrespect the victims and their families but also pose a threat to the values of peace and justice that our society strives to uphold.

As legal advocates for the 9/11 victims, Parker Waichman LLP is committed to ensuring that the legacy of those who lost their lives in this heinous attack is honored and preserved.

We commend TikTok for their recent decision to ban the promotion of Osama bin Laden's "Letter to America" on their platform. This is a positive step towards combating the spread of harmful content, however, it should have come sooner. We strongly urge all social media platforms, including TikTok, to remain vigilant and take prompt, decisive action in preventing their platforms from being used as vehicles for terrorist propaganda and misinformation.

Let us remember that the events of 9/11 were a result of hatred and extremism. As we continue to live in a world where these dangers persist, it becomes ever more crucial to stand united against all forms of terrorism and to educate future generations about the true impact of these heinous acts.

We at Parker Waichman LLP remain dedicated to the cause of justice for the 9/11 victims and will continue to support efforts that uphold their dignity and honor their memory.

