Skin Sins Exposed: Americans Get Down & Dirty On Shocking Skincare Confessions

Thayers, America's No. 1 Toner Brand, Spills the Tea on Skincare Neglect, Gen Z's Skincare Dichotomy & Consumers' Hydration Obsession

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thayers, America's No. 1 toner and trusted skincare brand for more than 175 years, is about to expose the unfiltered, jaw-dropping truth about America's top "skin sins" in their new survey, conducted in conjunction with the launch of their game-changing moisturizer line that delivers personalized results for all skin types. Brace yourselves for a rollercoaster of revelations – including Gen Z's love/hate relationship with their skin, Americans ghosting their skincare routines, and the movement Thayers is leading to simplify and elevate skincare for all.

While many of us think our fellow Americans slay when it comes to skincare routines – we've actually been led astray. The new survey revealed that 1-in-5 Americans confessed to not having a skincare routine and putting in more effort and energy into streaming shows and social scrolling. Even worse – from clout to cringe – Gen Z, the torchbearers of viral emerging beauty trends, are also the unrivaled champions of committing skin sins, averaging a staggering 4.9 non-skin friendly activities each, such as the nefarious act of rubbing their hands on their face, the crime of sleep deprivation, and inadequate hydration. But plot twist, while Gen Z commits the most skin sins, they harbor the most profound concerns about their skin's well-being.

"As an iconic brand that has been a mainstay of skincare routines for generations, Thayers is now making elevated skincare even more accessible with the launch of our new moisturizers, personalized and effective for all – even for those of us guilty of skin sins," said Derrick Booker, Senior Vice President and Head of Thayers Natural Remedies at L'Oréal. "Who would've thought Netflix would become our top competitor in the skincare game? We're here to remind everyone that you don't have to be perfect to have better-looking bare skin. With Thayers new line of moisturizers, you can have a skincare routine that is simple, effective, and affordable no matter your skin sin."

For Americans who ship great skincare – Thayers asked them to drop their skin secrets and survey says: one in three can't live without a moisturizer to battle dry skin. Making sure America gets its hydration fix, Thayers developed a groundbreaking line of moisturizers that offer unique personalized formulas tailored to meet the needs of all skin types and tones. Featuring natural, high-quality ingredients, the new moisturizer line from Thayers delivers impressive results and is the perfect routine addition to the brand's already beloved cleansers and top-selling toners – sealing in benefits and providing rich moisture based on specific skin needs. Thayers' new moisturizers, backed by top dermatologists like the TikTok viral Dr. Angelo Landriscina, MD, FAAD, address eight of the top ten skincare concerns, including dry skin, fine lines, and clogged pores, making it a one-stop-shop for soothing, smoothing hydration.

"As a board-certified dermatologist, the results of this survey echo what I've heard from many of my patients – it's hard to stay consistent with skincare with so many options on the market and locking down an effective routine can be a daunting task, causing them to end up improvising on a day-to-day basis or just skipping it altogether," said Dr. Angelo Landriscina, MD, FAAD. "It's important to remember that your skincare routine doesn't have to have 15 steps or to cost an arm and leg to be effective! That's why I'm happy to partner with Thayers' to speak about their offering of simple, affordable skincare solutions."

Check out the Thayers "Skin Sins" survey from 1,001 American adults (16+) below for interesting stats on respondents' biggest skincare crimes and regrets!

Top Skin Sins

The most commonly committed skin sins among all respondents include rubbing their hands on their face (55 percent), not getting enough sleep (54 percent), and not drinking enough water (48 percent). Gen Z is more likely to skip or forget many more steps than other generations, especially washing their face before bed (42 percent vs. 33 percent), after waking up (36 percent vs. 23 percent), and forgetting to put on moisturizer (29 percent vs. 16 percent) or sunscreen (38 percent vs. 28 percent). They're also twice as likely to forget to remove their makeup (24 percent vs. 12 percent).

A shocking 61 percent of Americans are settling for just "OK" skincare routines, as Netflix binges often take precedence over healthy skin.

"Skin-xiety" Stikes

The second concern is dry skin coming in at 23 percent.

Gen Z is significantly more unsure about products than all other generations (74 percent).

7 in 10 (70 percent) say they want a personalized skincare routine for their specific needs. Gen Z also recognizes they should take better care of their skin more than any other generation (90 percent).



Give it Up

39 percent would give up video games for a year, 36 percent say alcohol for a year, 35 percent say social media for a month, 27 percent say sex for a month.

Gen Z (22 percent) would be willing to break the law for their best skin; nearly 4x more than other generations (6 percent).

Skin's Price Tag

Two in three Americans say effectiveness is the most important element when deciding what brand of skincare products to buy (64 percent).

Over 4x as many Americans would rather spend money on skincare (84 percent) vs makeup (16 percent).

Famous Faces

Taylor Swift is voted best bare skin overall (17 percent), but Gen Z views Zendaya as their skin inspo (26 percent).

Thayers' new moisturizer collection is available for purchase at all major retailers nationally. Each product is dermatologist-tested, vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and fragrance-free. For more information, check out Walmart.com or visit @thayers on TikTok and Instagram.

Methodology

This 2023 survey was commissioned by Thayers and conducted online by Material with a nationally representative sample of 1,001 Americans (16 years old+).

About Thayers

Thayers has been a trusted fixture in medicine cabinets for over 175 years. Created in 1847 by Dr. Henry Thayer, the brand has grown into the No. 1 toner in the United States with more than 100,000 5-star ratings. The secret? This ride-or-die skincare icon harnesses pure, natural extracts to create simple, effective, cruelty-free skincare through a combination of potent plant and derm actives. Whether toning, cleansing or moisturizing, Thayers delivers scientific proof to improve skin quality. The Thayers OG alcohol-free toner formula combines a proprietary blend of Witch Hazel and Aloe Vera for instant and all day hydration while taking down pores. The result is better looking bare skin for all skin types and tones. Visit www.thayers.com or follow the brand on Instagram or TikTok.

About L'Oréal

L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 34 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 25.8 billion euros in 2016 and employs 89,300 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce. Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,870 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal's sustainability commitment for 2020 "Sharing Beauty With All" sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group's value chain. For more information visit www.loreal.com.

