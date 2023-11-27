Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau and Sony Music Latin Join Forces to Unveil "Find Your Voice Miami Beach" Digital Experiential Campaign

"Find Your Voice Miami Beach" is a digital and social media campaign inspired by Sony Music Latin's award-winning series "En Letra de Otro", that aims to inspire travel and connection with the Miami Beach brand through music

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) announces a partnership with Sony Music Latin and City of Miami Beach that will pave the way for the launch of the "Find Your Voice Miami Beach" digital experiential campaign. The dynamic collaboration is set to resonate with music and travel enthusiasts alike and provides viewers with an immersive journey that brings together the vibrant sounds from Sony Music Latin's roster of artists and the iconic allure of Miami Beach. Follow the campaign and exclusive content on FindYourVoiceMiamiBeach.com and/or @VisitMiami, @MiamiBeachNews and @SonyMusicLatin via Instagram.

Pictured from left to right: Ruben Leyva - SVP Artist Services and Premium Content Sony Music, GALE - Sony Music artist, Julissa Kepner - GMCVB Board Chair and General Manager, Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay, and David Whitaker - GMCVB CEO/President. (PRNewswire)

The "Find Your Voice Miami Beach" episodes are based off Sony Music Latin's award-winning "En Letra de Otro," an original content series featuring performances and interviews where artists share their story through the songs that shaped their lives. This Miami Beach-based iteration includes collaborations with globally acclaimed artists including Fonseca, Kany Garcia, Gale, Boza and Bomba Estereo – all who have found inspiration within Miami Beach. In each episode, one artist will take viewers on a personal journey, delving into how the city has fueled their music and influenced their favorite songs. Through intimate interviews, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, and breathtaking visuals, audiences will gain unprecedented access to the artists' creative processes and their deep connection with Miami Beach.

As part of the larger "Find Your Wave Miami Beach" program by the GMCVB, the series aims to showcase Miami Beach as the ultimate destination for both leisure and business travelers. By merging the magic of music with the enchantment of Miami Beach, "Find Your Voice Miami Beach" will captivate audiences worldwide and offer a unique perspective on the city's rich cultural tapestry.

The campaign will include immersive videos, live performances, and interactive features as part of the "Find Your Voice Miami Beach" digital experience, set to run through the beginning of 2024 for locals and visitors alike.

"Our partnership with Sony Music Latin is a testament to Miami Beach's enduring appeal as a destination that inspires creativity, fosters cultural connections, and leaves an indelible mark on the artists who visit," said David Whitaker, President and CEO of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau. "We are excited to embark on this musical journey together, celebrating the fusion of Latin music and Miami Beach.

"We are honored to partner with the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau and the City of Miami Beach on this next chapter for the En Letra de Otro series," said Ruben Leyva, SVP of Artist Services and Premium Content at Sony Music Latin. "Miami Beach is a source of inspiration for countless artists in the Latin music industry and we look forward to seeing how fans enjoy hearing our artists' unique stories, melodies and connections to this incredible city throughout the campaign."

"Find Your Voice Miami Beach" will premiere this fall, inviting you to embark on a musical journey like no other. Discover the harmonious blend of Miami Beach's stunning landscapes and the melodies that have shaped Latin music history by visiting www.FindYourVoiceMiamiBeach.com.

Commissioner Alex Fernandez of the City of Miami Beach expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "This collaboration between the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau and Sony Music Latin perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Miami Beach — a place where creativity knows no bounds and where music and culture converge. 'Miami Beach Find Your Voice' is an exciting initiative that will not only showcase the beauty of our city but also the artistic energy that flows through its veins. We welcome this partnership with open arms and look forward to the world discovering the vibrant soul of Miami Beach through this digital experiential campaign."

Stay tuned for updates and announcements by following the campaign on social media with the hashtag #FindYourVoiceMiamiBeach.

