HevenDrones Unveils Groundbreaking H2D200 Series at Monaco Hydrogen Forum, Building on Success of H100 Platform

MONACO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HevenDrones, a pioneer in maximizing the potential and power of drones using hydrogen fuel, proudly introduced its latest innovation, the H2D200 Series, during the company's appearance at the Monaco Hydrogen Forum today. This new series marks a significant milestone in the company's journey to revolutionize the drone industry and redefine the possibilities of hydrogen-powered flight.

An image of the H2D200 series drone. (PRNewswire)

Building on the success of the foundational H100 drone, which now boasts superior lift capabilities, HevenDrones has harnessed the unique flight profile of hydrogen to create two groundbreaking models: the H2D200 and the H2D250.

Hydrogen-Powered Excellence: Hydrogen, with its unmatched energy density and environmental benefits, has allowed HevenDrones to push the boundaries of drone performance. The H2D200, designed to carry payloads up to 4.5kg (10lbs), represents a significant leap in endurance and precision. With a remarkable range of up to 510 kilometers and an extended flight time of up to 4 hours, it sets a new standard for smaller payload drones, all while maintaining the ability to hover with unparalleled precision.

The H2D250, engineered for larger payloads of up to 10kg (22lbs), takes performance to the next level. It boasts an impressive range of up to 750 kilometers and an exceptional operational time of up to 8 hours without sacrificing hover capabilities. This larger payload capacity opens doors to myriad applications, making it a powerhouse for advanced logistics missions requiring multiple deliveries.

Bentzion Levinson, CEO of HevenDrones, shared his vision during the presentation: "We are at a pivotal moment in the drone industry. The H2D200 Series represents not only a leap forward in drone technology but also a testament to our commitment to building a smarter ecosystem in the skies using the full power and potential of AI. With these hydrogen-powered drones, we are redefining the possibilities of what drones can achieve, while leveraging a clean and readily available fuel source. We are excited to bring these innovations to the world and to partner with forward-thinking organizations who share our vision."

HevenDrones' appearance at the Monaco Hydrogen Forum highlights the company's dedication to driving innovation in the field of drone technology and aligning with global efforts to promote clean and efficient energy solutions.

For more information about HevenDrones and the H2D200 Series, please visit www.hevendrones.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285440/Heven_Drones.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Heven Drones