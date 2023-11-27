Paws-itively Cute: TSA releases its 2024 canine calendar

Over 1,000 hard-working dogs protect airports nationwide

WASHINGTON, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) today released the 2024 TSA Canine Calendar, an annual tradition that honors the agency's more than 1,000 explosives detection canines working across the United States. The 2024 TSA Canine Calendar is now available for immediate download.

TSA uses canines as part of its multilayered security operations nationwide and also trains about 300 canines each year. These highly skilled dogs are trained to detect the scent of explosives or explosive materials. TSA canines are paired with handlers who use the working canine's keen sense of smell to help ensure security throughout the nation's transportation system. Each canine recruit spends 16 weeks in training at the TSA Canine Training Center, located at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio. There, the canines meet their handlers, socialize to adapt to busy transportation environments, and learn their craft of detecting a variety of explosive odors before reporting to their duty stations.

The 2024 TSA Canine Calendar features photos and fun facts about each of this year's 15 canine winners who were selected from dozens of entries submitted by TSA canine teams from across the country. The calendar also features TSA-trained canines from the Bangor Police Department and the San Antonio International Airport Police Department. This year's featured canines and airports include:

The 2024 calendar features the 2023 Cutest Canine Contest winner, Dina, a 3-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer explosives detection canine at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Dina is a passenger screening canine who serves alongside her handler, Nick Goyak. Dina was one of several TSA canines who worked at Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix earlier this year, keeping the venues and surrounding areas safe and secure for football fans and the community.

Each canine and their handler serve as a reliable resource for detecting explosives as well as providing a visible deterrent to terrorism across all transportation modes. To find out more about what it is like to be an explosives detection canine handler, see our Explosives Detection Canine Handler video.

Visit TSA.gov for more information about TSA's Explosives Detection Canine Program.

