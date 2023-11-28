Pernod Ricard Appoints Conor McQuaid as CEO North America (USA & Canada)

PARIS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pernod Ricard today announced the appointment of Conor McQuaid as CEO of North America (USA & Canada), effective the 1st of January 2024. Mr. McQuaid, a 25-year veteran of Pernod Ricard, will be based in New York. He succeeds Ann Mukherjee, who has decided to step down to focus her time and energy on her family's well-being.

Mr. McQuaid has held various leadership positions in diverse roles across the company, most recently serving as Executive Vice President Sustainability & Responsibility, Communications and Public Affairs and as a member of Pernod Ricard's Executive Committee. He previously served as Chairman and CEO of Irish Distillers (Jameson) and Executive Vice President Global Business Development.

Commenting on the leadership transition, Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard, said: "The US continues to be our number one market, and Conor brings a unique skillset from his 25 years at Pernod Ricard that is perfectly suited to continue our transformation in such a dynamic market. He has a deep understanding of every aspect of our business and a proven record of execution. His leadership and the instrumental role he played in the success of Jameson, particularly in the US, underscore his ability to further advance Pernod Ricard's ambitions in North America."

Mr. Ricard continued, "On behalf of the Executive Committee and all of us at Pernod Ricard, we would like to thank Ann for her significant contribution to our North America business and brands. Ann leaves a strong foundation of achievements in the evolution of our portfolio strategy and brand marketing effectiveness across the North American market. We wish her the very best in her future endeavors."

Over his expansive career with Pernod Ricard, Mr. McQuaid has held various leadership positions of increasing responsibility and has a wealth of experience across corporate functions, market, and brand companies.

He holds a degree in International Marketing & Spanish from Dublin City University (Ireland) and Universidad de Sevilla in Spain. Having begun his career in Ireland with Golden Vale Group plc, Conor joined Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard in 1998 where he held several senior management positions including Global Brand Development Director of Irish Distillers in July 2005, joining the Irish Distillers Executive Committee. In July 2011, Conor became Managing Director of Pernod Ricard South Africa. In 2014, Conor was appointed EVP Global Business Development for the Pernod Ricard Group before being appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Irish Distillers in 2018.

While leading Irish Distillers, Mr. McQuaid guided the brand to continued global success, prioritizing the growth of the full portfolio of Irish whiskeys led by Jameson.

As a member of the Executive Committee (and COMEX) since 2015, he has contributed to shaping the Pernod Ricard business strategy, including in his most recent role as Executive Vice President S&R, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs since July 2022.

