Primrose Schools® Celebrates 500th Location with Appreciation to the Students, Staff, Teachers, and Owners Behind the National Franchise's Four Decades of Early Education Innovation

ATLANTA, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primrose Schools, the leader in high-quality early education and care, celebrates the opening of its 500th school with a look back at the achievements of the students, teachers, franchise owners and community partners supporting its mission to forge a path that leads to a brighter future for all children. The 500th milestone opening is the culmination of a year of significant growth which included the opening of 20 new schools in 2023. The company's national expansion continues with 180 schools in the overall pipeline in urban metros like Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Salt Lake City and Washington D.C., among other major cities.

"From our first franchise to now 500 locations, Primrose Schools has never wavered from our commitment to service excellence and innovation," remarked Jo Kirchner, CEO of Primrose Schools. "With the help of dedicated staff, teachers and franchise owners, Primrose Schools has inspired a lifelong love of learning and student achievement through our award-winning curriculum designed to nurture resourcefulness, creativity and curiosity. We are continually enhancing our research-informed curriculum and evolving our franchise model to adapt seamlessly into communities with a critical need for high-quality early education and care."

In addition to its growing footprint, the milestone opening underscores the company's 41 years of leadership in early education. Primrose Schools prioritizes purposeful play while integrating STEAM-based activities (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics) into young children's everyday experiences. As a result, Primrose students graduate with both the skills and confidence needed for academic success. In the 2022-2023 school year, 95% of Primrose Pre-K students assessed in a representative sample demonstrated kindergarten readiness by mastering key academic and social-emotional concepts, as measured by the Bracken School Readiness Assessment 4.

"When you think of what makes a community thrive, it's the complete experience – there's attractive housing options, booming job opportunities, exciting retailers and restaurants, as well as top-notch schools and child care," said Nick Koros, Chief Development Officer of Primrose Schools. "As we set our sights on the next milestone, I look forward to bringing this vision to life with the continued help of passionate real estate partners and franchise owners."

Thanks to its flexible site requirements that fit harmoniously within office, retail and mixed-use developments as well as residential neighborhoods, Primrose has continued to see growing interest in development. The demand has been especially high in hard to capture urban markets where the need for early education is soaring.

