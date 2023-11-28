Spring Health Wins Next Big Things in Tech Award from Fast Company

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Health, the most comprehensive global mental health solution for employers and health plans, announced today that the company has been named to Fast Company's annual Next Big Things in Tech list . That award celebrates technological breakthroughs that are changing the way we all work and live.

Fast Company honored Spring Health as one of six organizations—and the only mental health company—leading the way in healthtech and cited how Spring's Precision Mental Healthcare approach is "taking the guesswork out of mental healthcare."

The award emphasized how "mental health care can be time-consuming and costly, with patients usually having to try out multiple different types of medications, therapies, and support to find what works," but noted that Spring Health's unique technology uses AI and data to pinpoint the right care fit for each individual. On average, Spring Health members recover eight weeks faster than with traditional solutions.

"Mental health is the world's leading cause of disability. Yet more than half of those who get a diagnosis don't actually get treatment, and 70% of people who do receive treatment don't get better the first time around," said Spring Health Co-Founder and President Adam Chekroud. "The epidemic of underdiagnosis, undertreatment, and ineffective care is a defining problem of our time, and Precision Mental Healthcare has repeatedly proven to be one of the few scalable solutions that consistently improves outcomes."

Fast Company's team of business and technology experts assessed each potential honoree in a months-long, multi-round process along four dimensions: relevancy, ingenuity, progress and potential, and impact. They determined that Spring Health is among the world's leading companies by those measures.

"The Next Big Things in Tech is not just a look around the corner—it's a look around the corner after that," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "These are the products and ideas that will define technological innovation for the rest of this decade and beyond—and solve some of the world's most pressing issues. We are thrilled to honor the organizations that are making them a reality."

About Spring Health

Spring Health is a comprehensive mental health solution for employers and health plans. Unlike any other solution, we use clinically validated technology called Precision Mental Healthcare to pinpoint and deliver exactly what will work for each person — whether that's meditation, coaching, therapy, medication, and beyond. Today, Spring Health serves over 4,500 companies, from startups to multinational Fortune 500 corporations, and is a preferred mental health provider to companies like General Mills, Bain, and Instacart. For more information, please visit www.springhealth.com .

